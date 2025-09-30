Mahindra XUV700 facelift to debut soon: What to expect in design, interior and tech

Mahindra & Mahindra are gearing up to refresh its SUV portfolio, with a volley of updates to span across the XUV700, Thar, and Bolero Neo in the coming months. The upcoming Mahindra XUV700 facelift is among the most anticipated launches of this year and has been spotted testing on Indian roads multiple times. While spy shots suggest a range of cosmetic updates to the exterior, the SUV is expected to arrive with refreshed interiors, as well as upgrades to its tech and safety suites. Personalised Offers on Mahindra XUV700 Check Offers Check Offers The Mahindra XUV700 is getting a facelift alongside key upgrades to the interiors and safety suite

Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Design

The XUV700 facelift will undergo prominent changes to its exterior design, which largely focus on the front-end. Spy shots reveal that the SUV will be fitted with a redesigned front grille and bumper, as well as dual-barrel LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs that resemble the Scorpio-N’s units. The rear end will be fitted with updated taillamps and a new bumper, and the SUV will ride on new alloys.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Interior and features

The 2025 XUV700 will gain premium treatment for its interiors, including a new dashboard design borrowing cues from the XEV 9e. This includes a triple-screen layout which combines the central infotainment display with the driver’s digital cluster and the co-passenger’s display.

The facelift will further add new creature comforts, including a Harman/Kardon speaker system with Dolby Atmos, second row captain seats with ventilation, and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. It is additionally expected to introduce an updated Level 2+ ADAS suite of safety tech, including new features such as self-parking assistance and a front parking sensor.

Mahindra XUV700 facelift: Powertrain

For the facelift, Mahindra is expected to carry over the same engine options as the current-gen XUV700. Buyers will be able to choose between a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit or a 2.2-litre diesel mill. Out of these, the petrol engine makes 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel option churns out 182 bhp and 450 Nm of torque. Both engines will be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.