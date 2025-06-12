Maruti Baleno and Dzire crash tested by BNCAP. Check out the safety features

Bharat NCAP recently tested the Dzire and the Baleno. The Dzire became the first sedan from the company to secure a five star safety rating from Bharat NCAP both for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). On the other hand, the Baleno scored four stars in Adult Occupant Protection and three stars in Child Occupant Protection. Here are the safety features of both the cars. View Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 Notify me The Dzire is the only car in Maruti's lineup to get a rating from Global NCAP as well. The Baleno scored 4 stars in Bharat NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with 6 airbags, hill hold assist, electronic stability program and ABS with EBD. There is also a 360-degree parking camera, speed-sensitive auto door locking and front seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiters.

The compact sedan also comes with high-speed alert, 3-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX child seat anchors and fog lamps. There is a rear parking camera and sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The premium hatchback that underwent testing was fitted with Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Assist, and ABS with EBD. Additionally, it features a 360-degree parking camera, an auto IRVM, speed-sensitive auto door locking, and front seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and force limiters.

Other safety features included with the Baleno are a high-speed warning alert, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire crash test score

The subcompact sedan achieved a score of 29.46 out of 32 in adult protection, while it received 41.57 out of 49 for child protection.

Notably, the fourth generation Maruti Dzire also attained a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP in November 2024, becoming the first product from Maruti Suzuki to reach this milestone. In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Dzire received an impressive score of 14.17 out of 16.00, and in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test, it earned 15.29 out of 16.00.

Maruti Baleno crash test score

The agency conducted tests on two variants of the Baleno - one equipped with 6 airbags and the other with 2 airbags. The results revealed slightly different scores for each variant.

The variant with 6 airbags achieved a score of 26.52 out of 32.00 points for adult occupant protection, while the variant with 2 airbags received a score of 24.04 out of 32.00. Both variants, however, obtained the same score of 34.81 out of 49 for child occupant protection.

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, both variants scored 11.54 out of 16.00. However, the ratings differed in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. The 6 airbags variant scored 12.50 out of 16.00, whereas the 2 airbags variant scored 14.99 out of 16.00.