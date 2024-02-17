Maruti Suzuki 5-door Jimny unveiled in Indonesia, to cost 9 lakh more

Maruti Suzuki has showcased its flagship and most expensive 5-door Jimny SUV in Indonesia, unveiling it at the ongoing Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) in Jakarta. The automaker launched the 5-door Jimny in India in June last year, and began shipping it to overseas markets in October. The 5-door Jimny was launched in India in June 2023. (File Image)

In Indonesia, the model was displayed in ‘Candy Red’ colour, known as ‘Sizzling Red’ in India. The SUV will also be offered with a dual-tone roof option (Candy Red-Blush Black combination) in Indonesia.

Price

Maruti Suzuki has priced the 5-door Jimny's base trim at 443.9 million Indonesian Rupiah (approx. ₹23.6 lakh), while the corresponding price in India is ₹14.70 lakh, costing ₹9 lakh less.

Features

The off-roader is equipped with features such as a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), six airbags, parking sensor, parking camera, etc.

Powertrain

The manufacturer is presenting both manual and automatic transmission variants in the Indonesian market. There is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder K15B naturally-aspirated (NA) engine, paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque convertor.

Made-in-India Jimny to be shipped

Maruti Suzuki will ship made-in-India 5-door Jimny to Indonesia. The India-made version is sold in Australia as well, where it was shipped in December 2023.