Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 becomes India's most affordable car with 6 airbags. Here's how much you need to pay now

Maruti Suzuki is in a spree to add six airbags to its passenger vehicles such as Celerio and Brezza. The carmaker has now added six airbags as a standard safety feature to the Alto K10. Available in four broad variants, namely - Standard, LXi, VXi and VXi Plus, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 used to get dual airbags before. Now, with the latest update, all these variants come equipped with driver and passenger airbags, curtain airbags and side airbags as standard fitment. Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has received six airbags as a standard safety feature, as well as a minor bump in power and torque outputs.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets a price hike

With the addition of six airbags, the upgrade has led to a price increase for the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The price hike ranges between ₹6,000 and ₹16,000, depending on the variant. Instead of the pre-update pricing of ₹4.09 lakh and ₹6.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the Alto K10 is now priced between ₹4.23 lakh and ₹6.21 lakh (ex-showroom). The VXi AMT variant, which is the most affordable AMT trim of Alto K10 now comes priced at ₹5.81 lakh (ex-showroom), up by ₹16,000 from the previous pricing of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 gets slight power and torque bump

Besides the updated safety feature list, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has also received a slight bump in power and torque outputs. The entry-level small hatchback comes powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG powertrain on offer as well. Transmission choices too remain the same for the car, as it continues to get a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit as an option. However, the engine now churns out 1.47 bhp extra power and 2 Nm of additional torque than before.

The 1.0-litre engine generates 67.56 bhp peak power and 91 Nm of maximum torque in petrol mode, while in CNG mode, the engine produces 56.22 bhp peak power and 82 Nm of maximum torque. The car offers 24.90 kmpl of fuel economy in the petrol variant and 33.40 km/kg in the CNG variant.