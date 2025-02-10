Menu Explore
Maruti Suzuki Celerio becomes pricier, gets six airbags as a standard feature

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback has received a price hike ranging up to ₹32,500.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the widely selling small hatchbacks in India. It received a major update in 2021 comprising design changes and feature updates. Now, in another major update, the hatchback has received six airbags as a standard fitment. The design and other features remain the same, but six airbags as a standard fitment have enhanced its safety quotient significantly. This upgrade comes as a significant one, considering the increasing demand for safer cars in India.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a spirited drive experience.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a spirited drive experience.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio prices hiked

Besides the safety feature update, Maruti Suzuki has also hiked the pricing of Celerio by up to 32,500. The hatchback has now become pricier between 16,000 and 32,500. With this price revision, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio is now priced between 5.64 lakh and 7.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The top-end variant of Celerio, ZXi+ AMT has received the highest price hike by 32,500. The base variant LXi has become pricier by 27,500. With this price revision, the entry-level LXi MT, ZXi MT, and ZXi+ MT trims now come commanding a premium of 27,500 each over the outgoing prices of respective variants.

Simultaneously, the VXi AMT variant of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio has witnessed a price hike of 21,000, while the VXi MT and VXi CNG MT have received a uniform price hike of 16,000 each. For only the ZXi AMT, which is the second top model sitting below the ZXi+ AMT in Maruti Suzuki Celerio's lineup, the pricing remains unchanged.

Maruti Suzuki has not revealed the reason behind this price hike. But, it could be attributed to the rising production costs owing to the growing raw material prices. Earlier this year, in January, several carmakers announced price hikes for their respective models and Maruti Suzuki was no different. Now, this latest price hike comes as another blow for the consumers.

