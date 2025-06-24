Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara electric SUV gearing up for India launch. Everything we know

Maruti Suzuki may not yet be present in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market, but the automaker is gearing up to launch its first-ever electric car, e-Vitara, in the country later this year. Slated to launch ahead of the festive season, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will position the OEM in a segment that has been witnessing the entry of almost all the car manufacturers here. View Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Notify me Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is going to be the first electric car from the automaker, and it will compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric.(HT Photo)

Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV. Here are some key details we have learnt about the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Launch in September 2025

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be launched in India in September 2025. The EV was supposed to launch earlier. However, the auto manufacturer delayed the launch and currently plans to introduce it to the market in September this year, right before the festive season. Meanwhile, select dealerships have started accepting bookings unofficially for the electric SUV.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: 10 colour options

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be available in 10 different exterior colour choices. These are - Splendid Silver, Arctic White, Opulent Red, Nexa Blue, Grandeur Grey, Bluish Black, Land Breeze Green with Bluish black roof, Splendid Silver with Bluish black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish black roof, and Arctic White with Bluish black roof.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Feature-packed cabin

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will come with a feature-packed interior. Some of the key features inside the cabin of this EV will be a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument panel, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, seven airbags, a 360-degree surround view camera, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara: Two battery pack choices

On the powertrain front, the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be available with two battery pack choices, which are 49 kWh and 61 kWh units. Both these battery packs will come paired with a single electric motor. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara is claimed to return a range of up to 500 kilometres on a single charge.