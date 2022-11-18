Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Alto K10. Details here

Maruti Suzuki launches CNG variant of Alto K10. Details here

Updated on Nov 18, 2022 10:33 PM IST

The CNG model has been launched at a starting price of ₹5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the standard Alto K10, which was launched on August 18, starts at ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 (pictured here) on August 18.
Maruti Suzuki launched the Alto K10 (pictured here) on August 18.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki on Friday launched the CNG version of the Alto K10, and priced it at a starting cost of 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the manufacturer, the Alto K10 CNG is the thirteenth model in its CNG portfolio.

The standard Alto K10 was launched on August 18, at a starting price of 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alto K10 CNG engine

As per HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the Alto K10 CNG has a 1.0-litre Dualjet, dual VVT petrol engine, which is connected to a CNG kit. The engine generates maximum power and peak torque of 56.69 Ps and 82.1 Nm respectively.

Maruti Suzuki claims the car has a mileage of 33.85 Km/Kg.

Alto K10 CNG features

The model boasts of features such as Bluetooth connectivity with 2-DIN SmartPlay Audio System, impact sensor door unlock, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, manual adjustable wing mirror, AUX and USB port, front power window, roof antenna, body-coloured door handles etc.

These features are available in the VXi variant of the standard Alto K10 as well.

3,500th sales outlet

Also on Friday, the company, in a separate event, announced the inauguration of its 3,500th sales outlet.

“Expanding our reach to 3,500 sales outlets reflects the company’s continued commitment to customers. Our multi-channel sales network helps us address demand across segments and strengthen the trust customers have in our brand,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD-CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

maruti suzuki
