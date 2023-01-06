Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara S-CNG at 12.85 lakh: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara S-CNG at 12.85 lakh: All you need to know

car bike
Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Grand Vitara S-CNG has been launched in 2 variants, Delta and Zeta, and is the company's 14th CNG offering.

Grand Vitara S-CNG comes in 2 variants
Grand Vitara S-CNG comes in 2 variants
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variant of its flagship Grand Vitara SUV, and at a starting price of 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the SUV is available in 2 variants, Delta and Zeta, of which the latter is priced at 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG

The Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by a K-Series, 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT engine, that also power several other Maruti vehicles. At 5,500 rpm, the unit generates maximum power output of 86.63 bhp and at 4,200 rpm, peak torque of 121.5 Nm. These power outputs are while running on CNG.

On petrol, meanwhile, the maximum power output increases to 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm, and peak torque goes up to 136 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Also, the manufacturer claims the model has a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg. Additionally, the S-CNG variants are offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki CNG models

The company now offers as many as 14 CNG models, with Grand Vitara being the only CNG-powered SUV with 6 airbags. Other features include SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay, Anroid Auto, in-built next-gen Suzuki Connect etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki cng
maruti suzuki cng

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out