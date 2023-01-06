Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara S-CNG at 12.85 lakh: All you need to know

Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG variant of its flagship Grand Vitara SUV, and at a starting price of ₹12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This version of the SUV is available in 2 variants, Delta and Zeta, of which the latter is priced at ₹14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG

The Grand Vitara S-CNG is powered by a K-Series, 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT engine, that also power several other Maruti vehicles. At 5,500 rpm, the unit generates maximum power output of 86.63 bhp and at 4,200 rpm, peak torque of 121.5 Nm. These power outputs are while running on CNG.

On petrol, meanwhile, the maximum power output increases to 99 bhp at 6,000 rpm, and peak torque goes up to 136 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Also, the manufacturer claims the model has a fuel efficiency figure of 26.6 km/kg. Additionally, the S-CNG variants are offered only with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki CNG models

The company now offers as many as 14 CNG models, with Grand Vitara being the only CNG-powered SUV with 6 airbags. Other features include SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay, Anroid Auto, in-built next-gen Suzuki Connect etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON