Maruti Suzuki's Engage MPV spied testing ahead of official launch. Check details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 12, 2023 04:13 PM IST

The official launch of Engage is slated to take place on July 5.

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Engage, has been spied testing, undisguised, ahead of its official July 5 launch.

Maruti Suzuki's Engage MPV will be launched on July (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki's Engage MPV will be launched on July (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Front profile

A picture of Engage has gone viral on the social media. According to Carwale, the image reveals the car's front fascia. There is a 2-slat chrome grille with a hexagonal mesh pattern. On the front, meanwhile, there are lower-bumper-mounted DRLs, and wide dams. Also, the model will run on new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Expected price

The manufacturer is likely to price it around 25 lakh. As per HT Auto, the MPV will be touted as a premium product, and sold through the company's Nexa retail network.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Expected powertrain

A 7-seater vehicle, Engage is expected to be offered in both petrol-only and petrol-hybrid options, just like Toyota's Innova Hycross; Engage will be the first product with a Maruti Suzuki badge under the carmaker's global partnership with Toyota. The Suzuki-Toyota partnership has already shared two products (Glanza, Urban Cruiser Hyryder), both under the latter's badge.

The petrol engine powering the Innova Hycross, meanwhile, churns out 183.72 bhp of peak power and 188 Nm of maximum torque. It returns a mileage of 16.3 kmpl of fuel economy, while that for the hybrid unit is23.24 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Engage: Likely rivals

Upon launch, it will compete against rivals such as Carens (Kia), Hector Plus (MG), Safari (Tata Motors) etc.

