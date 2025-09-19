Maruti Victoris review: 5 things we liked and 3 that we didn’t

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Victoris as its newest midsize SUV, promising a blend of value, practicality and modern features under the slogan ‘Got it all.’ We spent time behind the wheel to see whether the Victoris lives up to the claim. Here are five things that impressed us, and three areas where it could do better. Maruti Suzuki Victoris packs new bells and whistles but also has room for some improvements.

Five things we liked

1. Contemporary Design

The Victoris makes a strong first impression with its bold yet restrained styling. The forward-leaning stance, closed grille and sleek LED tail lamps give it a European-inspired look that feels fresh for a Maruti Suzuki.

2. Tech-Packed Cabin

Inside, the Victoris doesn’t hold back. A panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting and a fully digital driver’s display raise the cabin experience. The Smartplay Pro X system, with Alexa integration and built-in maps, adds a modern edge beyond basic phone mirroring.

3. Premium Audio Experience

The Dolby Atmos-powered Infinity sound system sets a new benchmark in this segment. Crisp sound quality and immersive surround effects make long drives far more enjoyable.

4. Ride Comfort

The Victoris shines when it comes to suspension tuning. Whether tackling city potholes or highway stretches, the SUV cushions occupants well, making it one of the most comfortable rides in its class.

5. Safety Credentials

With a 5-star BNCAP and GNCAP rating, the Victoris represents a big leap for Maruti Suzuki’s safety reputation. The inclusion of Level 2 ADAS, featuring lane-keep assist and stop-and-go cruise control, further boosts buyer confidence.

Three things we didn’t like

1. Highway Stability

While city manoeuvrability is excellent, the Victoris feels unsettled at higher speeds. Steering feedback weakens beyond 110 km/h, and sharp turns can unsettle the SUV.

2. Braking Performance

The brakes could have been stronger. Under emergency stops, the SUV shows some instability, likely due to its softer suspension setup.

3. Interior Plastics in Some Areas

Despite an overall premium feel, certain plastic bits around the drive mode selector and parking brake fall short of the quality seen elsewhere in the cabin.

Verdict

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is the carmaker's attempt to break into the premium midsize SUV space while staying true to the brand’s value-for-money ethos. Its comfort, safety ratings and feature-rich cabin make it appealing to families and younger buyers alike. However, enthusiasts who value highway stability and sharper dynamics may find room for improvement.