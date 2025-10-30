Mazda brings the rotary engine back — Vision X-Coupe showcased in Japan

Mazda has reignited excitement among enthusiasts by unveiling the Vision X-Coupe concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, marking the return of its well-known rotary engine. The striking performance crossover concept blends Mazda’s evolved KODO design with plug-in hybrid tech and a new dual-rotor turbo rotary power unit, a bold signal that Mazda isn’t done making emotional driver-centric cars in a sustainable era. Personalised Offers on Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Check Offers Check Offers The newly unveiled Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept packs a twin-rotor rotary turbo hybrid powertrain.

Alongside the X-Coupe, Mazda also showcased the compact Vision X-Compact concept and the all-new European-spec CX-5.

What is the Mazda Vision X-Coupe all about?

The Vision X-Coupe is a future-facing crossover coupe that champions Mazda’s philosophy, “the joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow.” It pairs dramatic styling with a new twin-rotor turbocharged rotary engine, electrification, and carbon-neutral fuel innovation.

Mazda says the concept aims to deliver sports-car emotion with long-distance practicality and lower carbon impact.

What's special about the rotary engine?

Mazda fans have long associated the brand with the iconic Wankel rotary. While the rotary has appeared in range-extender form recently, this is the first time Mazda has shown a performance-oriented twin-rotor hybrid rotary setup in years. This concept suggests Mazda might think about a rotary comeback, this time electrified and cleaner.

What powers the Vision X-Coupe?

Mazda’s concept packs:

Twin-rotor rotary turbo hybrid powertrain

Power: 503 bhp

Up to 160 km EV-only range

Up to 800 km combined range

Mazda also claims a world-first dynamic: the more you drive it, the more CO₂ it helps remove, thanks to carbon-neutral microalgae fuel and the brand’s Mobile Carbon Capture tech.

Key specs

Specification MAZDA VISION X-COUPE Length 5,050 mm Width 1,995 mm Height 1,480 mm Wheelbase 3,080 mm Powertrain Twin-rotor turbo PHEV Output 503 bhp EV Range 160 km Combined Range 800 km View All Prev Next

Standout features

Twin-rotor turbo rotary hybrid system

EV-only long-range capability

KODO design evolution with athletic stance

Carbon-neutral microalgae fuel compatibility

On-board CO₂ capture tech

Four-seat, four-door grand-touring layout

What about the Vision X-Compact?

Mazda also revealed the X-Compact, a smaller urban-friendly concept exploring emotionally intuitive AI and human-sensation-based digital interfaces. It’s designed to act as a “companion car” that learns and interacts naturally with its driver.

The Mazda Vision X-Compact is a smaller, hatchback concept.

X-Compact dimensions

Specification MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT Length 3,825 mm Width 1,795 mm Height 1,470 mm Wheelbase 2,515 mm Prev Next

What else did Mazda display?

Mazda also showcased the all-new CX-5 (European spec) featuring updated KODO styling, new E/E electronic architecture, an improved cabin space and driving dynamics

Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro emphasised that the brand wants to keep the thrill of driving alive while pursuing carbon neutrality. “The joy of driving,” he said, “can be a force for positive change.”

Mazda’s showcase signals a future where advanced electrification doesn’t replace driving passion, it enhances it. The Vision X-Coupe hints strongly that the rotary’s rebirth may soon shift from concept floor to production reality.