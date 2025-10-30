Mazda brings the rotary engine back — Vision X-Coupe showcased in Japan
Mazda revives the rotary spirit with the Vision X-Coupe PHEV concept, delivering 503 bhp and carbon-capturing tech at Japan Mobility Show 2025.
Mazda has reignited excitement among enthusiasts by unveiling the Vision X-Coupe concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, marking the return of its well-known rotary engine. The striking performance crossover concept blends Mazda’s evolved KODO design with plug-in hybrid tech and a new dual-rotor turbo rotary power unit, a bold signal that Mazda isn’t done making emotional driver-centric cars in a sustainable era.
Alongside the X-Coupe, Mazda also showcased the compact Vision X-Compact concept and the all-new European-spec CX-5.
What is the Mazda Vision X-Coupe all about?
The Vision X-Coupe is a future-facing crossover coupe that champions Mazda’s philosophy, “the joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow.” It pairs dramatic styling with a new twin-rotor turbocharged rotary engine, electrification, and carbon-neutral fuel innovation.
Mazda says the concept aims to deliver sports-car emotion with long-distance practicality and lower carbon impact.
What's special about the rotary engine?
Mazda fans have long associated the brand with the iconic Wankel rotary. While the rotary has appeared in range-extender form recently, this is the first time Mazda has shown a performance-oriented twin-rotor hybrid rotary setup in years. This concept suggests Mazda might think about a rotary comeback, this time electrified and cleaner.
What powers the Vision X-Coupe?
Mazda’s concept packs:
- Twin-rotor rotary turbo hybrid powertrain
- Power: 503 bhp
- Up to 160 km EV-only range
- Up to 800 km combined range
Mazda also claims a world-first dynamic: the more you drive it, the more CO₂ it helps remove, thanks to carbon-neutral microalgae fuel and the brand’s Mobile Carbon Capture tech.
Key specs
|Specification
|MAZDA VISION X-COUPE
|Length
|5,050 mm
|Width
|1,995 mm
|Height
|1,480 mm
|Wheelbase
|3,080 mm
|Powertrain
|Twin-rotor turbo PHEV
|Output
|503 bhp
|EV Range
|160 km
|Combined Range
|800 km
Standout features
- Twin-rotor turbo rotary hybrid system
- EV-only long-range capability
- KODO design evolution with athletic stance
- Carbon-neutral microalgae fuel compatibility
- On-board CO₂ capture tech
- Four-seat, four-door grand-touring layout
What about the Vision X-Compact?
Mazda also revealed the X-Compact, a smaller urban-friendly concept exploring emotionally intuitive AI and human-sensation-based digital interfaces. It’s designed to act as a “companion car” that learns and interacts naturally with its driver.
X-Compact dimensions
|Specification
|MAZDA VISION X-COMPACT
|Length
|3,825 mm
|Width
|1,795 mm
|Height
|1,470 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,515 mm
What else did Mazda display?
Mazda also showcased the all-new CX-5 (European spec) featuring updated KODO styling, new E/E electronic architecture, an improved cabin space and driving dynamics
Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro emphasised that the brand wants to keep the thrill of driving alive while pursuing carbon neutrality. “The joy of driving,” he said, “can be a force for positive change.”
Mazda’s showcase signals a future where advanced electrification doesn’t replace driving passion, it enhances it. The Vision X-Coupe hints strongly that the rotary’s rebirth may soon shift from concept floor to production reality.