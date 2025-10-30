Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Mazda brings the rotary engine back — Vision X-Coupe showcased in Japan

ByRyan Paul Massey
Updated on: Oct 30, 2025 07:12 pm IST

Mazda revives the rotary spirit with the Vision X-Coupe PHEV concept, delivering 503 bhp and carbon-capturing tech at Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Mazda has reignited excitement among enthusiasts by unveiling the Vision X-Coupe concept at the Japan Mobility Show 2025, marking the return of its well-known rotary engine. The striking performance crossover concept blends Mazda’s evolved KODO design with plug-in hybrid tech and a new dual-rotor turbo rotary power unit, a bold signal that Mazda isn’t done making emotional driver-centric cars in a sustainable era.

The newly unveiled Mazda Vision X-Coupe concept packs a twin-rotor rotary turbo hybrid powertrain.
Alongside the X-Coupe, Mazda also showcased the compact Vision X-Compact concept and the all-new European-spec CX-5.

What is the Mazda Vision X-Coupe all about?

The Vision X-Coupe is a future-facing crossover coupe that champions Mazda’s philosophy, “the joy of driving fuels a sustainable tomorrow.” It pairs dramatic styling with a new twin-rotor turbocharged rotary engine, electrification, and carbon-neutral fuel innovation.

Mazda says the concept aims to deliver sports-car emotion with long-distance practicality and lower carbon impact.

What's special about the rotary engine?

Mazda fans have long associated the brand with the iconic Wankel rotary. While the rotary has appeared in range-extender form recently, this is the first time Mazda has shown a performance-oriented twin-rotor hybrid rotary setup in years. This concept suggests Mazda might think about a rotary comeback, this time electrified and cleaner.

What powers the Vision X-Coupe?

Mazda’s concept packs:

  • Twin-rotor rotary turbo hybrid powertrain
  • Power: 503 bhp
  • Up to 160 km EV-only range
  • Up to 800 km combined range

Mazda also claims a world-first dynamic: the more you drive it, the more CO₂ it helps remove, thanks to carbon-neutral microalgae fuel and the brand’s Mobile Carbon Capture tech.

Key specs

SpecificationMAZDA VISION X-COUPE
Length5,050 mm
Width1,995 mm
Height1,480 mm
Wheelbase3,080 mm
PowertrainTwin-rotor turbo PHEV
Output503 bhp
EV Range160 km
Combined Range800 km

Standout features

  • Twin-rotor turbo rotary hybrid system
  • EV-only long-range capability
  • KODO design evolution with athletic stance
  • Carbon-neutral microalgae fuel compatibility
  • On-board CO₂ capture tech
  • Four-seat, four-door grand-touring layout

What about the Vision X-Compact?

Mazda also revealed the X-Compact, a smaller urban-friendly concept exploring emotionally intuitive AI and human-sensation-based digital interfaces. It’s designed to act as a “companion car” that learns and interacts naturally with its driver.

The Mazda Vision X-Compact is a smaller, hatchback concept.
The Mazda Vision X-Compact is a smaller, hatchback concept.

X-Compact dimensions

SpecificationMAZDA VISION X-COMPACT
Length3,825 mm
Width1,795 mm
Height1,470 mm
Wheelbase2,515 mm

What else did Mazda display?

Mazda also showcased the all-new CX-5 (European spec) featuring updated KODO styling, new E/E electronic architecture, an improved cabin space and driving dynamics

Mazda CEO Masahiro Moro emphasised that the brand wants to keep the thrill of driving alive while pursuing carbon neutrality. “The joy of driving,” he said, “can be a force for positive change.”

Mazda’s showcase signals a future where advanced electrification doesn’t replace driving passion, it enhances it. The Vision X-Coupe hints strongly that the rotary’s rebirth may soon shift from concept floor to production reality.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Follow Us On