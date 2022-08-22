Home / Car Bike / Global supercar brand McLaren arrives in India, first retail outlet in Mumbai in October

Global supercar brand McLaren arrives in India, first retail outlet in Mumbai in October

Published on Aug 22, 2022 05:25 PM IST

McLaren Automotive, the supercar maker of the McLaren group was launched in 2010 and has an impressive portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models which are sold through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

ByAryan Prakash

British luxury super car brand McLaren has hit the Indian shores. The car maker McLaren Automotive announced its arrival in the Indian market. The 130-crore strong country is the carmaker's 41st territory.

The British brand will open its first retail outlet in Mumbai in October this year, the company said in a statement. McLaren is known for the supercars and hypercars and has attained mass followers across the globe. The company was launched in 2010 and has an impressive portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models which are sold through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

The car maker will sell its premium models including Everyday McLaren GT and the first ever high-performance car Artura. Besides this, supercars including the 720S in Coupe and Spider variants along with 765LT Coupe and Spider will also be sold at its exclusive retail outlet in the Maximum City. An event will also be organised in the later half of this year to mark the opening of McLaren Mumbai, the company said.

“It will also provide customers with full levels of support, offering sales, aftersales and servicing on the complete range of McLaren models,” the company said.

“India remains an important market where our fans and select clientele can enjoy the best of McLaren in Mumbai. Looking ahead, we will shortly welcome the Artura to India, the all-new high-performance hybrid supercar," Paul Harris, Managing Director – APAC and China, McLaren Automotive said in a statement.

“We look forward to opening the McLaren Mumbai retail experience centre and offering McLaren customers an outstanding opportunity to engage with the brand and to be part of the McLaren owners’ community”, Lalit Choudary of McLaren Mumbai said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

