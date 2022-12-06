Home / Car Bike / Mercedes opens its world first electric vehicle-only dealership in Japan

Mercedes opens its world first electric vehicle-only dealership in Japan

Published on Dec 06, 2022 03:42 PM IST

Mercedes-Benz has rolled out five electric models since 2019 and "sees further growth in the electric vehicle market in Japan," it said in a statement.

The Mercedes EQB and GLB offer three-rows practicality in petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Mercedes-Benz's first dealership in the world dedicated to its all-electric Mercedes-EQ brand opened in Yokohama, south of the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the German automaker's local unit said.

Battery EVs have been slow to catch on in Japan, where domestic makers dominate the market. But foreign brands sold a record 2,357 EVs in November, surpassing a tenth of total imported car sales for the first time, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA).

Across all car types, Mercedes-Benz sold 51,722 cars in Japan last year, making it the top-selling foreign vehicle brand, JAIA data shows.

Tuesday, December 06, 2022
