MG Comet becomes brand's first EV to get Blackstorm Edition, priced at

The MG Comet Blackstorm edition has been launched in India at a price of ₹7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides this, the customers have to pay ₹2.50 per kilometre if they opt for the Battery-as-a-Subscription (BaaS) program. Based on the top-spec Exclusive FC trim, the Comet Blackstorm Edition is the first electric car from the brand to get this special edition treatment. Bookings for the MG Comet Blackstorm Edition have already commenced at a token amount of ₹11,000. MG Comet Blackstorm Edition is based on the top-spec Exclusive FC trim of the electric hatchback.

The Comet Blackstorm Edition is available minus the BaaS as well. In this case, it costs ₹9.81 lakh (ex-showroom). This means for the special edition, the buyers have to shell out ₹30,000 extra if they opt for BaaS and ₹13,000 extra if BaaS is not selected.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Design

The MG Comet Blackstorm Edition is based on the top-spec Exclusive FC variant of the urban electric hatchback. It comes wearing a Starry Black exterior paint scheme. Other design elements include a dark chrome finished Comet EV nameplate, a black painted 'Internet Inside' badge, red accents on different places like the badging, wheel covers, faux skid plate, and turn indicator surrounds.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Interior and features

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition gets a host of changes inside the cabin as well. Unlike the standard model, the special edition EV comes with an all-black colour scheme along with the word ‘BLACKSTORM’ embroidered in red colour on the leatherette seats. Besides that, there is also contrasting red stitching on the seats of the EV. Also, the interior gets four speakers.

MG Comet Blackstorm Edition: Powertrain

The MG Comet Blackstorm Edition remains unchanged on the powertrain front. It continues to come powered by a 17.4 kWh battery pack that also supports DC fast charging. It promises a range of 230 kilometres on a full charge.