MG Motor hikes prices of Gloster, Hector; SUVs now costlier by up to 78,000

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 14, 2023 04:41 PM IST

This is the second price hike for the two cars in three months, and comes after the one in May.

MG Motor India has raised the prices of its flagship Gloster and Hector SUVs, making these costlier by up to 78,000. This is the second rate hike for the two SUVs in three months; in May, these were among several models made costlier by the manufacturer.

This is the second price of the two SUVs in 4 months.
In May, Gloster became dearer by up to 60,000, and Hector, by up to 61,000.

MG Gloster price hike

According to HT Auto, which cited the automaker's official website, Gloster's top-end variant has received the biggest hike of 78,000, and will now cost 43.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharp 2WD and Sharp 4WD, the other two variants, have also seen their prices go up as part of the most recent exercise.

Also, the recently launched BLACKSTORM edition of Gloster, which was available for 40.29 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be sold for 43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector price hike

While Hector's starting prices remain the same, several mid and top-level trims have been impacted by the move. Accordingly, in petrol, buyers will have to pay 30,000 more for each of Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trims. The Hector petrol top-end variant will now cost 22.39 lakh; customers can now buy Hector Plus petrol top variant for 22.72 lakh (ex-showroom), a rise of 60,000.

The diesel trims, on the other hand, have seen their rates increased between 30,000 and 61,000. These now begin at 20.81 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

