MG Motor hikes prices of Gloster, Hector; SUVs now costlier by up to 78,000

MG Motor India has raised the prices of its flagship Gloster and Hector SUVs, making these costlier by up to ₹78,000. This is the second rate hike for the two SUVs in three months; in May, these were among several models made costlier by the manufacturer. This is the second price of the two SUVs in 4 months.

In May, Gloster became dearer by up to ₹60,000, and Hector, by up to ₹61,000.

MG Gloster price hike

According to HT Auto, which cited the automaker's official website, Gloster's top-end variant has received the biggest hike of ₹78,000, and will now cost ₹43.16 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharp 2WD and Sharp 4WD, the other two variants, have also seen their prices go up as part of the most recent exercise.

Also, the recently launched BLACKSTORM edition of Gloster, which was available for ₹40.29 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be sold for ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector price hike

While Hector's starting prices remain the same, several mid and top-level trims have been impacted by the move. Accordingly, in petrol, buyers will have to pay ₹30,000 more for each of Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro trims. The Hector petrol top-end variant will now cost ₹22.39 lakh; customers can now buy Hector Plus petrol top variant for ₹22.72 lakh (ex-showroom), a rise of ₹60,000.

The diesel trims, on the other hand, have seen their rates increased between ₹30,000 and ₹61,000. These now begin at ₹20.81 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to ₹23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

