MG Windsor Pro gets benefits of up to ₹40,000 and free public charging for 1 year
JSW MG Motor India offers one year of free public charging with the Windsor Pro, available for bookings until March 15.
JSW MG Motor India has announced that they are offering free pubic charging for one year with the Windsor Pro. However, the car should be billed before 15th March. The company is also offering special benefits of up to ₹40,000 and depreciation benefits of up to ₹13.17 lakh. To know more details about this, interested customers can reach out to their nearest authorised dealerships, as they would have detailed information.
The MG Windsor Pro EV is equipped with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. This setup enables the electric motor to produce 134 bhp of peak power along with 200 Nm of maximum torque. On a full charge, the EV offers a claimed driving range of up to 449 kilometres.
MG Windsor EV
₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
₹ 10.99 - 20.01 Lakhs
Kia Carens Clavis EV
₹ 17.99 - 24.49 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
VinFast VF6
₹ 16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
Tata Nexon EV
₹ 12.49 - 17.49 Lakhs
MG has built a reputation for equipping its cars with a wide range of technology-driven features, and the newly launched MG Windsor Pro continues that trend. The EV features a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an 8.8-inch digital driver display. It also comes with a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, a 9-speaker Infinity sound system, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and six airbags.
Inside, the cabin now adopts a refreshed two-tone ivory and black colour scheme, while a powered tailgate has also been added to enhance convenience.
The EV also sets itself apart from the standard Windsor EV by introducing additional features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, along with V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) and V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) capabilities.
The Windsor EV Pro is offered in two variants - Exclusive and Pro. They are priced at ₹17.38 lakh and ₹18.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. If you opt for the BaaS or Battery as a Subscription plan, then you have to pay ₹3.9 per km plus the ex-showroom price, which is now decreased.
