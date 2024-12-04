New Honda Amaze launched in India with a refreshed design & new features. Price starts at 8 lakh

Honda Cars India on Wednesday launched the new generation Amaze sedan at a starting price of ₹799,900 (ex-showroom), which comes just a few weeks after the launch of the fourth generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire. With the launch of the third generation Honda Amaze, Honda is aiming to boost its market share and sales numbers in the sub-compact sedan segment, where it competes with rivals like Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. The third-generation Honda Amaze sedan comes with a plethora of updates on design and feature front, while the engine remains unchanged.

2024 Honda Amaze: Price and variants

The new generation Honda Amaze is available in three different variants V, VX and ZX. The pricing of the V trim is ₹799,900 (ex-showroom), while the VX and ZX trims are priced at ₹909,900 (ex-showroom) and ₹969,000 (ex-showroom), respectively.

2024 Honda Amaze: Design and colours

The new generation Honda Amaze comes with a plethora of design changes. The front profile looks to have taken design cues from Honda Elevate, while the rear looks inspired by the Honda City. It gets a new and larger grille, flanked by sharper headlamps that sport LED projector units and integrated LED DRLs. Also, the sedan gets LED fog lamps and a revised air intake. The sub-compact sedan comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, while the rear profile sports Honda City-inspired LED taillights, a redesigned tailgate, a skid plate and a chrome strip connecting the taillamps.

The new generation Honda Amaze is available in six different colours, which include Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, and Lunar Silver Metallic. Also, there is a new paint option called Obsidian Blue Pearl.

2024 Honda Amaze: Interior

The new generation Honda Amaze comes with an updated interior. It gets a revamped and more upmarket dashboard incorporating more digital surfaces inside the cabin. There is a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a floating 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a host of connected features. Other notable features include rear AC vents, Level 2 ADAS etc.

2024 Honda Amaze: Powertrain

The 2024 Honda Amaze continues to be powered by the 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine that is available in the second-generation model as well. This petrol engine generates 88 bhp power and 110 Nm torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.