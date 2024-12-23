New Honda SP125 commuter bike launched, wears fresh design and new features

Honda SP125 is one of the popular commuter motorcycles in India and the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not launched the updated iteration of the bike in the country. The new Honda SP125 has been launched at a starting price of ₹97,771 (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹100,284 (ex-showroom), depending on variants. The new Honda SP125 motorcycle is available in five colour choices.

The new Honda SP125 comes wearing a refreshed design and host of new features. The Honda SP125 sits above the Honda Shine 125, which is another popular commuter motorcycle in India.

New Honda SP125: Design

The new Honda SP125 motorcycle comes wearing a refreshed design. The styling updates include an all-LED headlamp and taillight. Also, it gets a more aggressive tank shrouds flanking the fuel tank on both sides. The exhaust muffler of the new SP125 gets a chrome cover and the graphics on the commuter motorcycle have also been refreshed to enhance its visual appeal. The motorcycle is available in both drum and disc brake variants. Also, it comes available in five colour choices - Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic.

New Honda SP125: Features

The updated version of the Honda SP125 commuter motorcycle now gets a 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB Type-C charging port for more convenience to the rider. Additionally, the new version of the Honda SP125 gets the Honda RoadSync app compatibility for navigation and voice-assisted features.

New Honda SP125: Powertrain

Powering the new Honda SP125 motorcycle is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which is capable of churning out 10.7 bhp peak power and 10.9 Nm maximum torque. The engine comes paired with a five-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also gets an idling stop system to enhance the fuel efficiency. Honda claims the new SP125's engine is On-Board Diagnostics 2 (OBD2) compliant, which means the motorcycle monitors emissions in real time making sure the exhaust gases adhere to strict emission and environmental norms.