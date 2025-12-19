Nissan Tekton User Guide: We Answer 5 Hottest Questions About The Upcoming SUV

Nissan Motor India has confirmed that the upcoming Tekton will be officially unveiled in early February 2026, marking the brand’s next major step in its renewed India strategy. Set to be locally manufactured at Nissan’s Chennai plant, the Tekton will be the company’s second SUV for India after the Magnite and will be positioned among the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara and more. With early design previews already out and several key details emerging, readers have been sending in their questions about what the Tekton is, where it fits, and what to expect from it. Here are our answers to the top 5 common queries: Get Launch Updates on Nissan Tekton Notify me Notify me The Nissan Tekton will be officially unveiled in February 2026 as part of the brand’s renewed India strategy

Is the Nissan Tekton a rebadged Duster?

What is the Tekton’s design like?

Does the Tekton bring a premium cabin?

What are the Tekton’s engine options?

When will the Tekton launch in India?

1. Is the Nissan Tekton a simple rebadge of the Duster SUV or a completely different SUV?

Asked by Arjun Malhotra

The Nissan Tekton is a new compact SUV that will sit above the Magnite and the upcoming Gravite MPV in the company’s India lineup. It will be based on the CMF-B platform, shared with the next-generation Renault Duster. So no, it is not a rebadged model but one that simply shares its underpinnings with the Duster. For Nissan, this model is critical in expanding its footprint beyond the sub-compact space. As a result, the company aims to set it apart from the Duster in more ways than one. The Tekton will get a completely new design and interiors, and while the latter may retain the Duster’s overall layout, it is expected to get more premium amenities to distinguish itself and fare better against its rivals.

Renault Duster specifications Category Details Model Name Renault Duster (Third Generation) Launch Timeline Unveil on January 26, 2026 (Republic Day) Platform Shared with Nissan Tekton (CMF-B architecture) Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Driver Display 7-inch digital instrument cluster Audio System 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound setup Connectivity & Comfort Wireless charger, keyless entry, automatic climate control Safety Kit 6 airbags, ESC, hill-descent control, ISOFIX mounts ADAS Features Emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping & driving aids (expected on India-spec) Powertrain Options (Global) 1.0L Petrol-LPG / 1.2L TCe Mild Hybrid / 1.6L Strong Hybrid 1.0L Petrol-LPG Entry-level unit (select markets only) 1.2L Mild Hybrid (TCe 130) 130 bhp, 230 Nm; 48V motor, 0.8 kWh battery, 6-speed manual, available in 4x4 variant 1.6L Strong Hybrid Combined 140 bhp, 205 Nm; dual electric motors, 1.2 kWh battery 4x4 System Available with TCe 130 engine only Terrain Modes Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud, Eco, Off-road Ground Clearance (4x4) 217 mm Approach / Departure Angles 31° / 36° Expected Pricing (India) ₹ 12 lakh – ₹ 20 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom) View All Prev Next

2. I want an SUV with a great on-road presence and a sophisticated design. Will the Tekton fit my needs?

Asked by Ananya Banerjee

The Tekton’s design draws inspiration from the Nissan Patrol, giving it a more muscular and premium road presence

The Tekton draws inspiration from the iconic Nissan Patrol, which sees it inheriting some of the latter’s imposing presence. Up front, it gets a sculpted bonnet paired with distinctive C-shaped connected headlamps and a rugged front bumper for a muscular look. Its silhouette is characterised by flared wheel arches, roof rails, and Nissan’s signature ‘Double-C’ accents on the front doors. At the rear, it wears C-shaped taillamps connected by a light bar across the tailgate, with the Tekton lettering prominently placed below. Overall, the styling appears more imposing and premium than what Nissan currently offers on our shores.

3. I have been looking for an SUV with a premium cabin feel and a good set of features. There are decent options in the market already but should I wait for the Tekton?

Asked by Pooja Gupta

Based on the CMF-B platform, the Nissan Tekton will share its underpinnings with the new Renault Duster but feature distinct design and interiors

While Nissan has not yet revealed the Tekton’s interior, it is expected to share its core layout and architecture with the India-bound Renault Duster, albeit with a more premium positioning. Nissan has already indicated that this will not be a simple rebadge, suggesting meaningful changes in terms of materials, design, and features. The Tekton is likely to offer a large infotainment display with connected car technology, wireless smartphone connectivity, and multiple drive modes. Whether it will get an ADAS package remains unconfirmed, although such features are becoming increasingly common in this space. Further details on the cabin and equipment list should come out closer to the official unveiling.

4. What engines do we get in the Nissan Tekton?

Asked by Karthik S.

At launch, the Tekton is expected to be offered with petrol engines shared with the upcoming Renault Duster. While detailed specifications are not yet public, these are likely to be new turbo-petrol powertrains aimed at balancing performance and efficiency. The Tekton could get electrified options after launch, including mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid petrol variants. Nissan may additionally offer a CNG option, though this is expected to be sold as authorised dealer-installed kits rather than a factory-fitted variant.

5. When will the Nissan Tekton launch, and who is it meant for?

Asked by Vikram Singh

Nissan is positioning the Tekton as a compact SUV rival to models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara

The Nissan Tekton is scheduled to be officially unveiled in February 2026, with a market launch expected in the second half of the year. It will be offered as a five-seater SUV and is aimed squarely at buyers looking for a well-equipped compact SUV with imposing proportions and premium interiors, as well as a petrol-focused lineup. In a segment dominated by well-established players, the Tekton’s pricing, fit and finish, and feature mix will be crucial in determining how well it can carve out space for Nissan in India’s crowded SUV market.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com