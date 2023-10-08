Nissan unveils Magnite Kuro SUV in India. Check price, features & specifications

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor has unveiled the Kuro edition of Magnite SUV in India. The company said that the price of the special edition of this sports utility vehicle (SUV) to mark the beginning of ICC Cricket World Cup starts from ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).



Nissan had opened the bookings for this SUV at ₹11,000 last month. Magnite Kuro will be the black edition of one of the most affordable SUVs in the country, HT Auto reported. Kuto is basically the Japanese word for ‘black’. Nissan Magnite Kuro is available in three top-spec variants including XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT

Features and Specifications

Talking about features, the Nissan Magnite Kuro has glossy black exterior colour scheme. It has a blacked out grille, skid plates, headlight accents, bumpers, door handles and roof painted in black. The alloy wheels have red calipers while the cabin continues to have an all-black theme. The dashboard, seats, upholstery and centre consoles have the monotone.



It has a 1 litre petrol and 1 litre turbo petrol units that power the standard SUV versions. The petrol motor generates 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the turbo petrol engine can generate 99 bhp of power and 152 Nm of peak torque.

The Japanese car giant is set to unveil a new variant of the Magnite SUV on October 12. This new variant will have an AMT gearbox and will be called the EZ Shift variant.

