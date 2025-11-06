Search
Thu, Nov 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Numeros n-First electric scooter launched in India: Key highlights you should know

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 05:55 pm IST

The Numeros n-First electric scooter is the second model from the manufacturer in India 

Numeros Motors has recently launched its n-First electric scooter in India at an introductory ex-showroom price tag of 64,999. This is the second model from the EV two-wheeler manufacturer, and it has been co-developed with the Italian design firm Wheelab. Designed for high stability and comfort on short to mid-range commutes, the n-First e-scooter is currently open for bookings from the brand’s official website.

Numeros Motors has launched the n-First electric scooter in India for an introductory ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64,999
Personalised Offers on
Numeros n-First arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Numeros Motors has launched the n-First electric scooter in India for an introductory ex-showroom price of 64,999

Numeros n-First: Variants and options

The Numeros n-First can be had in 3 main variants: n-First max, i-max, and i-max+. The base and mid-spec variants both feature the same 2.5 kWh battery pack, while the range-topping i-max+ comes with a 3.0 kWh unit at 84,999 (ex-showroom).

Check similar bikes

Find more bikes ...
Numeros n-First

Numeros n-First

₹ 74,299 - 84,999
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75

₹ 74,200 - 88,900
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Hayasa Daksha

Hayasa Daksha

₹ 74,050
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility ONE

₹ 74,000
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Vida V2

Vida V2

₹ 74,000 - 1.2 Lakhs
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers
Sokudo Pace

Sokudo Pace

₹ 73,999
...

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

The n-First e-scooter can be had in 2 colour options, including Traffic Red and Pure White.

Specificationn–First (2.5 kWh)n–First (2.5 kWh i-Max)n–First (3.0 kWh i-Max+)
Pricing (introductory, ex-showroom) 64,999 77,499 84,999
Riding modesEco, NormalEco, NormalEco, Normal, Sport
Battery TypeLi-ion Liquid immersion cooledLi-ion Liquid immersion cooledLi-ion
Certified IDC RangeUp to 91 kmUp to 91 kmUp to 109 km
Charging Time (0–100%)5–6 hours5-6 hours7–8 hours
Motor Peak Power1.8 kW1.8 kW2.5 kW
Top Speed55 kmph55 kmph70 kmph

Numeros n-First: Battery and range

The n-First can be had with 2 battery pack options to drive the 48V motor. The 2.5 kWh unit on the base and mid-spec variants enables an IDC-certified single-charge range of 91 km. With this, the scooter can make 1.8 kW of max power and 34 Nm of torque, topping out at 55 kmph. This battery can be fully charged from zero within 5-6 hours.

The 3 kWh battery pack on the n-First i-max+ makes for a 109 km single-charge range (IDC), upping max power to 2.5 kW and max speed to 70 kmph. However, this unit will need 7-8 hours of charging time to go from 0% to 100%.

(Also read: Honda WN7 globally debuted with futuristic design and 140 km range at EICMA 2025)

Numeros n-First: Tech suite and equipment

The Numeros n-First rides on 16-inch wheels with drum brakes on both ends and features a range of storage solutions
The Numeros n-First rides on 16-inch wheels with drum brakes on both ends and features a range of storage solutions

The n-First comes riding on 16-inch wheels for enhanced stability compared to scooters with smaller wheels. These are fitted with drum brakes on both ends, supported by a Combi-Braking System (CBS), and the e-scooter comes with a 159 mm ground clearance.

On the feature front, the scooter comes with 3 riding modes on its top variant, including Eco, Normal, and Sport, and offers a Reverse assist mode for ease of manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Numeros has further added a comprehensive IoT connectivity suite enabling remote locking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, and ride data tracking. The software is kept up-to-date via OTA updates.

Numeros n-First: Availability and warranty data

The Numeros n-First is available for bookings, with the introductory pricing reserved for the first 1,000 customers. Prospective buyers can access the company’s dealer network across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur, with more outlets to open across South India. Numeros Motors is currently offering a 3-year/30,000 km warranty, while an extended package for 5 years or 60,000 km is also available.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Numeros n-First electric scooter launched in India: Key highlights you should know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On