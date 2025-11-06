Numeros n-First electric scooter launched in India: Key highlights you should know
The Numeros n-First electric scooter is the second model from the manufacturer in India
Numeros Motors has recently launched its n-First electric scooter in India at an introductory ex-showroom price tag of ₹64,999. This is the second model from the EV two-wheeler manufacturer, and it has been co-developed with the Italian design firm Wheelab. Designed for high stability and comfort on short to mid-range commutes, the n-First e-scooter is currently open for bookings from the brand’s official website.
Numeros n-First: Variants and options
The Numeros n-First can be had in 3 main variants: n-First max, i-max, and i-max+. The base and mid-spec variants both feature the same 2.5 kWh battery pack, while the range-topping i-max+ comes with a 3.0 kWh unit at ₹84,999 (ex-showroom).
The n-First e-scooter can be had in 2 colour options, including Traffic Red and Pure White.
|Specification
|n–First (2.5 kWh)
|n–First (2.5 kWh i-Max)
|n–First (3.0 kWh i-Max+)
|Pricing (introductory, ex-showroom)
|₹64,999
|₹77,499
|₹84,999
|Riding modes
|Eco, Normal
|Eco, Normal
|Eco, Normal, Sport
|Battery Type
|Li-ion Liquid immersion cooled
|Li-ion Liquid immersion cooled
|Li-ion
|Certified IDC Range
|Up to 91 km
|Up to 91 km
|Up to 109 km
|Charging Time (0–100%)
|5–6 hours
|5-6 hours
|7–8 hours
|Motor Peak Power
|1.8 kW
|1.8 kW
|2.5 kW
|Top Speed
|55 kmph
|55 kmph
|70 kmph
Numeros n-First: Battery and range
The n-First can be had with 2 battery pack options to drive the 48V motor. The 2.5 kWh unit on the base and mid-spec variants enables an IDC-certified single-charge range of 91 km. With this, the scooter can make 1.8 kW of max power and 34 Nm of torque, topping out at 55 kmph. This battery can be fully charged from zero within 5-6 hours.
The 3 kWh battery pack on the n-First i-max+ makes for a 109 km single-charge range (IDC), upping max power to 2.5 kW and max speed to 70 kmph. However, this unit will need 7-8 hours of charging time to go from 0% to 100%.
(Also read: Honda WN7 globally debuted with futuristic design and 140 km range at EICMA 2025)
Numeros n-First: Tech suite and equipment
The n-First comes riding on 16-inch wheels for enhanced stability compared to scooters with smaller wheels. These are fitted with drum brakes on both ends, supported by a Combi-Braking System (CBS), and the e-scooter comes with a 159 mm ground clearance.
On the feature front, the scooter comes with 3 riding modes on its top variant, including Eco, Normal, and Sport, and offers a Reverse assist mode for ease of manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Numeros has further added a comprehensive IoT connectivity suite enabling remote locking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, and ride data tracking. The software is kept up-to-date via OTA updates.
Numeros n-First: Availability and warranty data
The Numeros n-First is available for bookings, with the introductory pricing reserved for the first 1,000 customers. Prospective buyers can access the company’s dealer network across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur, with more outlets to open across South India. Numeros Motors is currently offering a 3-year/30,000 km warranty, while an extended package for 5 years or 60,000 km is also available.