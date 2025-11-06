Numeros n-First electric scooter launched in India: Key highlights you should know

Numeros Motors has recently launched its n-First electric scooter in India at an introductory ex-showroom price tag of ₹64,999. This is the second model from the EV two-wheeler manufacturer, and it has been co-developed with the Italian design firm Wheelab. Designed for high stability and comfort on short to mid-range commutes, the n-First e-scooter is currently open for bookings from the brand’s official website. Personalised Offers on Numeros n-First Check Offers Check Offers Numeros Motors has launched the n-First electric scooter in India for an introductory ex-showroom price of ₹ 64,999

Numeros n-First: Variants and options

The Numeros n-First can be had in 3 main variants: n-First max, i-max, and i-max+. The base and mid-spec variants both feature the same 2.5 kWh battery pack, while the range-topping i-max+ comes with a 3.0 kWh unit at ₹84,999 (ex-showroom).

The n-First e-scooter can be had in 2 colour options, including Traffic Red and Pure White.

Specification n–First (2.5 kWh) n–First (2.5 kWh i-Max) n–First (3.0 kWh i-Max+) Pricing (introductory, ex-showroom) ₹ 64,999 ₹ 77,499 ₹ 84,999 Riding modes Eco, Normal Eco, Normal Eco, Normal, Sport Battery Type Li-ion Liquid immersion cooled Li-ion Liquid immersion cooled Li-ion Certified IDC Range Up to 91 km Up to 91 km Up to 109 km Charging Time (0–100%) 5–6 hours 5-6 hours 7–8 hours Motor Peak Power 1.8 kW 1.8 kW 2.5 kW Top Speed 55 kmph 55 kmph 70 kmph View All Prev Next

Numeros n-First: Battery and range

The n-First can be had with 2 battery pack options to drive the 48V motor. The 2.5 kWh unit on the base and mid-spec variants enables an IDC-certified single-charge range of 91 km. With this, the scooter can make 1.8 kW of max power and 34 Nm of torque, topping out at 55 kmph. This battery can be fully charged from zero within 5-6 hours.

The 3 kWh battery pack on the n-First i-max+ makes for a 109 km single-charge range (IDC), upping max power to 2.5 kW and max speed to 70 kmph. However, this unit will need 7-8 hours of charging time to go from 0% to 100%.

(Also read: Honda WN7 globally debuted with futuristic design and 140 km range at EICMA 2025)

Numeros n-First: Tech suite and equipment

The Numeros n-First rides on 16-inch wheels with drum brakes on both ends and features a range of storage solutions

The n-First comes riding on 16-inch wheels for enhanced stability compared to scooters with smaller wheels. These are fitted with drum brakes on both ends, supported by a Combi-Braking System (CBS), and the e-scooter comes with a 159 mm ground clearance.

On the feature front, the scooter comes with 3 riding modes on its top variant, including Eco, Normal, and Sport, and offers a Reverse assist mode for ease of manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Numeros has further added a comprehensive IoT connectivity suite enabling remote locking, geo-fencing, theft and tow alerts, and ride data tracking. The software is kept up-to-date via OTA updates.

Numeros n-First: Availability and warranty data

The Numeros n-First is available for bookings, with the introductory pricing reserved for the first 1,000 customers. Prospective buyers can access the company’s dealer network across cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, and Thrissur, with more outlets to open across South India. Numeros Motors is currently offering a 3-year/30,000 km warranty, while an extended package for 5 years or 60,000 km is also available.