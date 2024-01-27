 Ola e-bike services now available in Delhi, Hyderabad too. Check fares - Hindustan Times
News / Car and Bike / Ola e-bike services now available in Delhi, Hyderabad too. Check fares

Ola e-bike services now available in Delhi, Hyderabad too. Check fares

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 27, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Also, the company will increase deployment of e-bikes in Bengaluru, where it is headquartered, and witnessed ‘massive pilot success’ last year.

Ride-hailing platform Ola is introducing its e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad, following what the company said was a ‘massive pilot success’ in Bengaluru, where it is based.

Ola e-bike service (Image courtesy: Ola)
“Electrification is the biggest lever to un-lock affordability in the mobile space. With our focus on innovation, and accessibility, our e-bike taxi initiative will also serve as a multi-work opportunity for gig-economy workers on the Ola platform and pave the way for the future of commerce,” Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility, said in a company press release.

Ola e-bike services in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad

(1.) The Ola e-bike service will be available at prices as low as 25 for 5 km, 50 for 10 km, and 75 for 15 km, making it the ‘most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities.’

(2.) Across the three cities, total 10,000 electric vehicles will be deployed over the next two months.

(3.) By the end of the year, meanwhile, the services will be launched throughout the country.

(4.) Additionally, in Bengaluru, where pilot was held in September last year, the deployment of these e-bikes will be increased.

(5.) During the pilot, the S1 scooters were used. Also, according to Ola, it will now have the largest EV 2W fleet in the country.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

