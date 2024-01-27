Ola e-bike services now available in Delhi, Hyderabad too. Check fares

Ride-hailing platform Ola is introducing its e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad, following what the company said was a ‘massive pilot success’ in Bengaluru, where it is based. Ola e-bike service (Image courtesy: Ola)

“Electrification is the biggest lever to un-lock affordability in the mobile space. With our focus on innovation, and accessibility, our e-bike taxi initiative will also serve as a multi-work opportunity for gig-economy workers on the Ola platform and pave the way for the future of commerce,” Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility, said in a company press release.

Ola e-bike services in Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad

(1.) The Ola e-bike service will be available at prices as low as ₹25 for 5 km, ₹50 for 10 km, and ₹75 for 15 km, making it the ‘most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities.’

(2.) Across the three cities, total 10,000 electric vehicles will be deployed over the next two months.

(3.) By the end of the year, meanwhile, the services will be launched throughout the country.

(4.) Additionally, in Bengaluru, where pilot was held in September last year, the deployment of these e-bikes will be increased.

(5.) During the pilot, the S1 scooters were used. Also, according to Ola, it will now have the largest EV 2W fleet in the country.