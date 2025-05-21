Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Ola Roadster X deliveries to commence from May 23. Check details

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2025 08:59 PM IST

The Ola Roadster X is offered in three variants, each linked to various battery pack options.

Ola Electric is gearing up to begin the deliveries of the Roadster X, electric motorcycle, starting May 23. Production of the Roadster X started in April at FutureFactory, and they are already at a few dealerships for customers to see in person.

The available battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.
The available battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.

The Ola Roadster X comes in three different variants, each associated with alternatives related to the battery packs. The battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All variants share the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor regardless of the battery pack chosen.

Ola Roadster X: Variants

The Ola Roadster X's base model features a 2.5 kWh battery pack which makes this the most affordable option in the series at 74,999 (introduced and ex-showroom). It has a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 105 km/h.

(Also read: Ola Roadster X deliveries delayed once again, will now begin later this month)

The mid-tier model has a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of 84,999. The range on a full charge is 196 kilometers, which is better than the base model. The new battery allows the model to go from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 118 km/h.

The premium variant of the Ola Roadster very genuinely has a 4.5kWH battery pack and is priced at 94,999 (the ex-showroom price and special introductory price). This variant has the biggest battery size to offer 252 kilometres of range in a single charge. The premium variant can reach 40 km/h in only 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 118 km/h just like the mid-range variant.

Ola Roadster X: Hardware

The Ola Roadster X has a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear.  The electric motorcycle gets fitted with an 18-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless tyres and gets a 180 mm of ground clearance. 

(Also read: Ola Electric working on six new electric two-wheelers, launch in post-Q2 FY26)

Ola Roadster X: Features

Each of the Ola Roadster X trims has a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that includes Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. The electric two wheeler also features brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

 

 

