Ola Roadster X deliveries to commence from May 23. Check details
The Ola Roadster X is offered in three variants, each linked to various battery pack options.
Ola Electric is gearing up to begin the deliveries of the Roadster X, electric motorcycle, starting May 23. Production of the Roadster X started in April at FutureFactory, and they are already at a few dealerships for customers to see in person.
The Ola Roadster X comes in three different variants, each associated with alternatives related to the battery packs. The battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All variants share the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor regardless of the battery pack chosen.
Ola Roadster X: Variants
The Ola Roadster X's base model features a 2.5 kWh battery pack which makes this the most affordable option in the series at ₹74,999 (introduced and ex-showroom). It has a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 105 km/h.
The mid-tier model has a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹84,999. The range on a full charge is 196 kilometers, which is better than the base model. The new battery allows the model to go from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 118 km/h.
The premium variant of the Ola Roadster very genuinely has a 4.5kWH battery pack and is priced at ₹94,999 (the ex-showroom price and special introductory price). This variant has the biggest battery size to offer 252 kilometres of range in a single charge. The premium variant can reach 40 km/h in only 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 118 km/h just like the mid-range variant.
Ola Roadster X: Hardware
The Ola Roadster X has a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The electric motorcycle gets fitted with an 18-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless tyres and gets a 180 mm of ground clearance.
Ola Roadster X: Features
Each of the Ola Roadster X trims has a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that includes Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. The electric two wheeler also features brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.