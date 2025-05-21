Ola Roadster X deliveries to commence from May 23. Check details

Ola Electric is gearing up to begin the deliveries of the Roadster X, electric motorcycle, starting May 23. Production of the Roadster X started in April at FutureFactory, and they are already at a few dealerships for customers to see in person. View Personalised Offers on Ola Electric Roadster X+ Check Offers The available battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh.

The Ola Roadster X comes in three different variants, each associated with alternatives related to the battery packs. The battery configurations for the Ola Roadster X include 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, and 4.5 kWh. All variants share the same 7 kW mid-mounted motor regardless of the battery pack chosen.

Ola Roadster X: Variants

The Ola Roadster X's base model features a 2.5 kWh battery pack which makes this the most affordable option in the series at ₹74,999 (introduced and ex-showroom). It has a range of 140 kilometers on a full charge and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 105 km/h.

The mid-tier model has a 3.5 kWh battery pack and is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹84,999. The range on a full charge is 196 kilometers, which is better than the base model. The new battery allows the model to go from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 118 km/h.

The premium variant of the Ola Roadster very genuinely has a 4.5kWH battery pack and is priced at ₹94,999 (the ex-showroom price and special introductory price). This variant has the biggest battery size to offer 252 kilometres of range in a single charge. The premium variant can reach 40 km/h in only 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 118 km/h just like the mid-range variant.

Ola Roadster X: Hardware

The Ola Roadster X has a telescopic fork at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The electric motorcycle gets fitted with an 18-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless tyres and gets a 180 mm of ground clearance.

Ola Roadster X: Features

Each of the Ola Roadster X trims has a 4.3-inch LCD instrument panel that includes Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, reverse mode, and cruise control. The electric two wheeler also features brake-by-wire technology and a tyre pressure monitoring system.