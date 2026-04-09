Own a Maruti Suzuki Swift? Genuine accessories you can buy for the hatchback
If you are planning to accessorise your Maruti Suzuki Swift with genuine accessories, here is a quick and comprehensive list.
Maruti Suzuki Swift has always been one of the bestselling cars in India. For decades, this hatchback has been dominating the sales chart in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The compact design, upmarket features, efficient and peppy powertrain, as well as the overall cost-effective proposition of the car, have been fuelling the popularity of the Swift.
Over the last few years, the hatchback segment has been seeing immense pressure from SUVs and crossovers, due to the shifting consumer preference. However, despite the pressure, the Swift has been able to hold a strong footprint in the Indian market. Available at a price range of ₹578,900 and ₹864,900 (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be a leading revenue churner for the brand. Also, there are still many consumers who love this car as their regular city commuter, as well as on highways.
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The current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift comes as a sharp-looking and appealing hatchback in its stock form. However, if the owner is planning to give it an even more distinct look, Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the car that can be purchased online or from authorised dealerships as well.
If you own a Maruti Suzuki Swift or are planning to buy one soon, here is a quick look at the key genuine accessories you can explore for the hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki Swift: Key genuine accessories to buy
|Maruti Suzuki Swift: Genuine accessories to buy
|Exterior
|Price
|Interior
|Price
|Safety & protection
|Price
|Alloy wheel
|₹5,577 - ₹8,269
|Door sill guard
|₹2,479
|Rear view camera
|₹5,190 - ₹6,590
|Fog lamp
|₹3,927 - ₹7,089
|Floor mat
|₹1,359 - ₹2,074
|Front parking assist system
|₹6,990
|Underbody spoiler
|₹3,217 - ₹3,862
|Trunk lid protector
|₹2,111
|Body cover
|₹1,569 - ₹1,780
|Upper spoiler
|₹3,125
|Stereo system
|₹5,990 - ₹21,990
|ORVM cover
|₹1,650 - ₹2,166
|Styling kit
|₹5,153 - ₹5,992
|Wheel arch kit
|₹3,862 - ₹4,415
|Front grille garnish
|₹912
|Bumper corner protector
|₹1,373
|Fog lamp garnish
|828
|Mud flap
|₹543
|Rear mid garnish
|₹829
|Front skid plate
|₹1,557
|Door visor
|₹1,557 - ₹2,258
|Body side moulding
|₹912 - ₹2,701
Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Swift. These accessories include kits for the exterior and interior. Some are meant to enhance the protection level of the hatchback, while some are slated to increase the visual appeal. These genuine accessories can be purchased online from the dedicated website, or from the authorised Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country.