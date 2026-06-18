Planning to buy a Bajaj Chetak? Here's the official accessories list with prices

The ⁠Bajaj Chetak is a premium, highly durable electric scooter from ⁠Bajaj Auto, featuring an iconic metal body and retro-modern styling. The Bajaj Chetak lineup spans five core variants, blending the new-age features with retro-modern design. The electric scooter is designed to balance affordability, range per charge that fulfils daily urban commuting needs, and modern technology-aided features. Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the Chetak electric scooter.

While the Bajaj Chetak is already quite a stylish electric scooter, well capable of grabbing attention on the road even with a quick glance, Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the electric scooter. This whole bunch of genuine accessories meant for the electric scooter give the Bajaj Chetak a distinctive visual appearance, as well as enhances the protection level and rider comfort.

If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak and wondering about exploring the genuine accessories for the electric scooter, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits with their pricing.