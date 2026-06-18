Planning to buy a Bajaj Chetak? Here's the official accessories list with prices

The Bajaj Chetak is a premium, highly durable electric scooter from Bajaj Auto, featuring an iconic metal body and retro-modern styling. The Bajaj Chetak lineup spans five core variants, blending the new-age features with retro-modern design. The electric scooter is designed to balance affordability, range per charge that fulfils daily urban commuting needs, and modern technology-aided features.
While the Bajaj Chetak is already quite a stylish electric scooter, well capable of grabbing attention on the road even with a quick glance, Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the electric scooter. This whole bunch of genuine accessories meant for the electric scooter give the Bajaj Chetak a distinctive visual appearance, as well as enhances the protection level and rider comfort.
If you are planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak and wondering about exploring the genuine accessories for the electric scooter, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits with their pricing.
Bajaj Chetak: Key genuine accessories to buy
Bajaj Chetak: Genuine accessories & price
Accessory
Price
Seat protector
₹355
Floor mat
₹466
Pillion footrest
₹690
Main stand
₹970
Pillion footrest
₹1,070
Backrest
₹1,324
Windshield
₹1,433
Vehicle cover
₹1,474
Tubular crash guard (Black)
₹1,602
Mobile holder
₹2,025
Tubular crash guard (Chrome)
₹2,215
On the go bag
₹2,220
Smart pack
₹2,284
Safety kit
₹2,989
Comfort kit
₹3,710
Bajaj Auto offers a wide range of accessories for the Chetak. These accessories are meant to enhance the visual appeal of the electric scooter. Some of the accessories are meant to enhance the protection level of the EV, while some are designed to offer the riders increased comfort. The accessories can be purchased online directly from the company's dedicated website, while the buyers can buy them from the authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships as well.
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Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy A Bajaj Chetak? Here's The Official Accessories List With Prices