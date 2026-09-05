Planning to buy Ather Konarc? Here's your complete EMI guide
If you are planning to buy the Ather Konarc, here is a quick and comprehensive guide explaining the possible monthly EMI payable for the electric scooter.
Ather Energy has recently launched Ather Konarc, the latest electric scooter from the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. After tasting great success with the Ather Rizta, the EV manufacturer is now aiming to ramp up its market share with the Ather Konarc. Available in three variants, the Ather Konarc is priced between ₹99,999 and ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter comes powered by battery packs ranging between 2.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh, with availability depending on the variants.
If you are planning to buy the Ather Konarc, here is a quick and comprehensive guide explaining the possible monthly EMI payable for the electric scooter.
Ather Konarc: How much EMI to pay
To calculate the monthly EMI for the Ather Konarc, we have considered the three variants of the electric scooter, for which pricing has been announced. These are the S 2.1 kWh, S 2.7 kWh, and S 3.5 kWh. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been calculated at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.
|Ather Konarc: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Ather Konarc S 2.1 kWh
|₹99,999
|9.5%
|24 months
|₹4,591
|Ather Konarc S 2.7 kWh
|₹1.22 lakh
|₹5,602
|Ather Konarc S 3.5 kWh
|₹1.45 lakh
|₹6,658
According to the calculation, the Ather Konarc commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,591 and ₹6,658, depending on the variants. The S 2.7 kWh variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,602.
However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMainak Das
Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More