Planning to buy Ather Konarc? Here's your complete EMI guide

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Ather Konarc, we have considered the three variants of the electric scooter, for which pricing has been announced. These are the S 2.1 kWh, S 2.7 kWh, and S 3.5 kWh. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been calculated at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

If you are planning to buy the Ather Konarc, here is a quick and comprehensive guide explaining the possible monthly EMI payable for the electric scooter.

Ather Energy has recently launched Ather Konarc , the latest electric scooter from the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. After tasting great success with the Ather Rizta, the EV manufacturer is now aiming to ramp up its market share with the Ather Konarc. Available in three variants, the Ather Konarc is priced between ₹99,999 and ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter comes powered by battery packs ranging between 2.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh, with availability depending on the variants.

According to the calculation, the Ather Konarc commands a monthly EMI between ₹4,591 and ₹6,658, depending on the variants. The S 2.7 kWh variant commands a monthly EMI of ₹5,602.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.