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Planning to buy Ather Konarc? Here's your complete EMI guide

If you are planning to buy the Ather Konarc, here is a quick and comprehensive guide explaining the possible monthly EMI payable for the electric scooter.

Published on: Sep 5, 2026, 06:06:56 IST
By Mainak Das
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Ather Energy has recently launched Ather Konarc, the latest electric scooter from the electric two-wheeler manufacturer. After tasting great success with the Ather Rizta, the EV manufacturer is now aiming to ramp up its market share with the Ather Konarc. Available in three variants, the Ather Konarc is priced between 99,999 and 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric scooter comes powered by battery packs ranging between 2.1 kWh and 3.5 kWh, with availability depending on the variants.

Ather Konarc has been launched as a family-oriented electric scooter meant for regular commuting.
Ather Konarc has been launched as a family-oriented electric scooter meant for regular commuting.

If you are planning to buy the Ather Konarc, here is a quick and comprehensive guide explaining the possible monthly EMI payable for the electric scooter.

Ather Konarc: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Ather Konarc, we have considered the three variants of the electric scooter, for which pricing has been announced. These are the S 2.1 kWh, S 2.7 kWh, and S 3.5 kWh. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been calculated at 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Ather Konarc: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Ather Konarc S 2.1 kWh 99,9999.5%24 months 4,591
Ather Konarc S 2.7 kWh 1.22 lakh 5,602
Ather Konarc S 3.5 kWh 1.45 lakh 6,658

According to the calculation, the Ather Konarc commands a monthly EMI between 4,591 and 6,658, depending on the variants. The S 2.7 kWh variant commands a monthly EMI of 5,602.

However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

  • Mainak Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mainak Das

    Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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