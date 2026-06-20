Planning to buy Citroen eC3X? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Citroen India has launched the Citroen eC3X, which comes as the latest entrant in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Also, the eC3X comes as the latest entrant in the French auto giant's range of X-badged cars. The Citroen eC3X has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), for the buyers who want to purchase it outright. Citroen E-C3X is available with a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, which brings down the upfront cost to ₹6.89 lakh, while the battery EMI is ₹2.26 per km.

Bookings for the Citroen eC3X have already commenced across India. Interested buyers can book the electric hatchback with SUV-like design online and offline. Launched at an introductory price, the electric car is available in three trim options: Shine, Live (O), and Live. The pricing of the EV will be increased once the introductory offer is over.

If you are planning to buy the Shine trim of the Citroen eC3X and wondering about the possible monthly EMI that you will have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.