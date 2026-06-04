Planning to buy Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel? Top 5 facts you must know

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Flex Fuel variant of the HF Deluxe in India at ₹72,792 (ex-showroom). The commuter motorcycle's flex fuel variant has been launched at a time when the Indian government is focusing on increasing the ethanol content in petrol to 85% and eventually introduce 100% ethanol. The Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel comes with several technology upgrades to become compatible with E85 fuel, which is a mix of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available across India in the near future, as per the government's strategy. Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is powered by the same engine as the standard version of the bike, but comes with upgraded technology to be compatible with E85 petrol.

If you are planning to buy the all-new Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the top five facts about this motorcycle.