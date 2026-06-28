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    Planning to buy Honda Activa 125? Here's your complete monthly EMI calculation

    Honda Activa 125 is available in two variant options: H-Smart and DLX.

    Published on: Jun 28, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Honda is undoubtedly the top brand in the Indian two-wheeler market when it comes to the scooter segment. The Honda Activa range of scooters has been dominating the market for decades. Despite the rising popularity and demand for the premium two-wheelers and motorcycles, the demand for the Honda Activa continues to stay steady. The Honda Activa 125 is one of the popular models in the range, which is available in two variant options: DLX and H-Smart.

    Honda Activa 125 is available in two variant options: H-Smart and DLX.
    Honda Activa 125 is available in two variant options: H-Smart and DLX.
    Honda Activa 125
    EMI starting at just₹1,300/month

    The no-nonsense, highly practical, efficient Honda Activa 125 is priced between 90,178 and 94,621 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The 125 cc premium family-oriented daily commuter scooter is powered by a refined 123.92 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The scooter churns out 8.30 bhp peak power and 10.5 Nm of maximum torque.

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    If you have been planning to buy the Honda Activa 125 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI amount, here is a quick and comprehensive calculation for the scooter.

    Honda Activa 125: How much EMI to pay every month?

    To calculate the monthly EMI payable, we have considered the top-end variant of the Hona Activa 125, which is the H-Smart, priced at 94,621 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months and 36 months. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, which in this case is 94,621.

    Honda Activa 125: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Honda Activa 125 H-Smart 94,621 94,6219.5%24 month 4,344
    36 month 3,031

    According to this calculation, if you opt for a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be 4,344. On the other hand, the monthly EMI payable for the 36-month tenure will be 3,031.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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    Home/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Honda Activa 125? Here's Your Complete Monthly EMI Calculation
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