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    Planning to buy Mahindra Bolero Neo? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

    Mahindra Bolero Neo is one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive SUVs in India.

    Published on: May 09, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Mahindra Bolero Neo might not be as widely selling as the other models from the brand, including Thar and Scorpio, but the Bolero Neo, which is a premium avatar of the Bolero, is a no-nonsense SUV. The Bolero Neo is also one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUVs in India. It comes as a compact SUV offering rugged RWD capabilities.

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the more premium avatar of the Bolero SUV.
    The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the more premium avatar of the Bolero SUV.

    The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in five variant choices: N4, N8, N10 (R), N10 OPT, and N11. The SUV is priced between 884,500 and 999,500 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

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    If you are planning to buy this SUV and wondering about the monthly EMI amount you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo: Monthly EMI calculation

    To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the top-end trim of the Bolero Neo, which is the N11, priced at 999,500 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, and 60 months. The loan amount is considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price.

    Mahindra Bolero Neo: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Mahindra Bolero Neo N11 999,500 999,5009.5%24 months 45,892 101,897
    36 months 32,017 153,110
    48 months 25,111 205,808
    60 months 20,991 259,982

    According to this calculation, the monthly EMI for a 24-month period will be 45,892, which will be 32,017 for a 36-month period. In the case of a 48-month period, the amount will be 25,111, while for a 60-month period, the amount will be reduced to 20,991.

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    News/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Mahindra Bolero Neo? Here's Your Complete Monthly EMI Guide
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