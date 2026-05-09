Planning to buy Mahindra Bolero Neo? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

The Mahindra Bolero Neo might not be as widely selling as the other models from the brand, including Thar and Scorpio, but the Bolero Neo, which is a premium avatar of the Bolero, is a no-nonsense SUV. The Bolero Neo is also one of the most affordable rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUVs in India. It comes as a compact SUV offering rugged RWD capabilities. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is the more premium avatar of the Bolero SUV.

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in five variant choices: N4, N8, N10 (R), N10 OPT, and N11. The SUV is priced between ₹884,500 and ₹999,500 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

If you are planning to buy this SUV and wondering about the monthly EMI amount you have to pay, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the EMI calculation.