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    Planning to buy MG Comet EV? How much monthly EMI you need to pay?

    If you have been planning to buy the MG Comet EV for your regular commuting purposes, here is a quick guide on the monthly EMI.

    Published on: Apr 25, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India. The small electric car not only grabbed a lot of attention with its quirky design language, but also with its pricing strategy. The ultra-compact electric car is very easy to manoeuvre through highly congested city traffic as well as park in tight spaces. Its compact design makes the MG Comet EV a perfect city car. Adding more appeal to it is the pricing.

    MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in the Indian market.
    MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in the Indian market.

    MG has taken a two-pronged strategy for pricing the Comet EV. While consumers can buy it in a conventional method, they can also opt for a BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which allows them to purchase the electric car without paying the battery cost. In this case, the consumers need to pay a pay-as-you-use battery rental every month. This move significantly reduces the upfront cost of the electric car for buyers.

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    If you have been planning to buy the MG Comet EV for your regular commuting purposes, and are wondering about the monthly EMI payable in case of outright purchase, here is a quick guide.

    MG Comet EV: How much monthly EMI to pay?

    The MG Comet EV is priced between 762,800 and 999,800 (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. In this EMI calculation, we will consider the top-end variant, the Blackstorm Edition, priced at 999,800 (ex-showroom). The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures considered are 12 months, 24 months and 36 months.

    Mg Comet EV: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition 999,800 999,8009.5%12 months 87,666 52,192
    24 months 45,905 101,927
    36 months 32,027 153,156
    48 months 25,118 205,869
    60 months 20,998 260,060

    According to this calculation, two own the MG Comet EV, the monthly EMI will range between 20,998 and 87,666, depending on the repayment tenure selected. However, it is to be remembered that monthly EMI varies depending on multiple factors, which include down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, repayment tenure, etc.

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