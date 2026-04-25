Planning to buy MG Comet EV? How much monthly EMI you need to pay?

MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India. The small electric car not only grabbed a lot of attention with its quirky design language, but also with its pricing strategy. The ultra-compact electric car is very easy to manoeuvre through highly congested city traffic as well as park in tight spaces. Its compact design makes the MG Comet EV a perfect city car. Adding more appeal to it is the pricing. MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in the Indian market.

MG has taken a two-pronged strategy for pricing the Comet EV. While consumers can buy it in a conventional method, they can also opt for a BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) scheme, which allows them to purchase the electric car without paying the battery cost. In this case, the consumers need to pay a pay-as-you-use battery rental every month. This move significantly reduces the upfront cost of the electric car for buyers.