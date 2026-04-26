Planning to buy Tesla Model Y L Premium? Your complete monthly EMI calculated

The highlight of this new version of Model Y is its extended wheelbase of 3,040 mm, which allows for a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout. As compared to the standard versions of Model Y, the LWB variant offers improved rear seat space and overall cabin comfort. In a nutshell, it is more practical for family-oriented buyers.

Tesla India has recently launched the new Tesla Model Y L Premium, which comes as a long-wheelbase version of the Model Y electric crossover. It comes with a six-seat configuration and captain seats for the middle row. The new EV is offered with a dual-motor and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Launched at ₹61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L Premium is available for booking online and at the dealerships. Deliveries of the car are expected to commence soon.

Speaking of specifications, the Tesla Model Y L Premium comes equipped with an 88 kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup. The electric car has a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of five seconds. It is capable of running a range of up to 681 km on a single charge.

If you have been planning to buy the Tesla Model Y L Premium and are wondering about the monthly EMI payable, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.