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    Planning to buy Tesla Model Y L Premium? Your complete monthly EMI calculated

    Tesla Model Y L Premium has been launched in India as a long-wheelbase version of the EV with a six-seat configuration and dual motor AWD setup.

    Published on: Apr 26, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Tesla India has recently launched the new Tesla Model Y L Premium, which comes as a long-wheelbase version of the Model Y electric crossover. It comes with a six-seat configuration and captain seats for the middle row. The new EV is offered with a dual-motor and all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Launched at 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tesla Model Y L Premium is available for booking online and at the dealerships. Deliveries of the car are expected to commence soon.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium has been launched in India as a long-wheelbase version of the EV with a six-seat configuration and dual motor AWD setup.
    Tesla Model Y L Premium has been launched in India as a long-wheelbase version of the EV with a six-seat configuration and dual motor AWD setup.

    The highlight of this new version of Model Y is its extended wheelbase of 3,040 mm, which allows for a six-seat configuration in a 2+2+2 layout. As compared to the standard versions of Model Y, the LWB variant offers improved rear seat space and overall cabin comfort. In a nutshell, it is more practical for family-oriented buyers.

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    Speaking of specifications, the Tesla Model Y L Premium comes equipped with an 88 kWh battery pack with a dual motor setup. The electric car has a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of five seconds. It is capable of running a range of up to 681 km on a single charge.

    If you have been planning to buy the Tesla Model Y L Premium and are wondering about the monthly EMI payable, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: How much EMI to pay every month?

    To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the electric car, which in this case is 61.99 lakh. The rate of interest considered is 9.5%, while the repayment tenures are 36 months, 48 months and 60 months.

    Tesla Model Y L Premium: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan amount (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMITotal interest
    Tesla Model Y L Premium 61.99 lakh 61.99 lakh9.5%36 months 198,572 949,601
    48 months 155,738 12,76,440
    60 months 130,191 16,12,432

    According to the calculation, if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be 198,572, which will be reduced to 130,191 if you opt for a 60-month repayment tenure. However, one thing must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount can vary depending on multiple factors, which include down payment, amount of loan taken, rate of interest, etc.

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    News/Car Bike/Planning To Buy Tesla Model Y L Premium? Your Complete Monthly EMI Calculated
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