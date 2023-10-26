Renault debuts Kardian SUV with focus on non-European markets
The model will go on sale in Latin America first, followed by its arrival in non-European countries.
French automaker Renault has unveiled its Kardian SUV for the global market. In a statement introducing the model, Renault noted that Kardian marks the beginning of the company's ‘Renovation’ phase for its international destinations.
Kardian, Renault said, is the ‘first in a full range of vehicles with an international focus’ adding that between now and 2027, eight models will be launched, including the SUV.
Arriving in Latin America first…
Latin America will be the first market where the car will go on sale, followed by its arrival in non-European countries, according to the auto giant. Kardian's production will begin at Renault's Curitaba facility in Brazil; this could mean that the South American nation will be the first country where the SUV arrives.
After Brazil, production will begin at the manufacturer's SOMACA plant in Morocco's Casablanca.
Design
The compact urban B-segment vehicle features the brand's new stylistic identity – a ‘NouvelR’ logo and a new signtaure lighting pattern.
Powertrain
In South America, Kardian will be launched with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of generating maximum power of 125 hp and peak torque of 220 Nm. The engine comes coupled with an Efficient Dual Clutch (EDC) automatic transmission.
Features
The brand-new SUV debuts a modular and ‘highly versatile’ in-house platform that, as per Renault, will enable the development of a ‘diverse range of models’ for non-European countries.
Its features include 17-inch rims, a high console with an ‘e-shifter’ gear selector, MULTI-SENSE settings (for different driving modes and eight ambient lighting options), six airbags, 13 ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), and more.
