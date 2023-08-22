News / Car Bike / Rolls-Royce presents La Rose Noire Droptail, world's most expensive car. It costs…

Rolls-Royce presents La Rose Noire Droptail, world's most expensive car. It costs…

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 22, 2023 01:41 PM IST

La Rose Noire Droptail is the first among four 'Droptails' to be commissioned by the British carmaker.

Rolls-Royce has debuted the La Rose Noire Droptail as the first of its four ‘Droptail’ commissions. The world's most expensive car, it is inspired by the Black Baccara rose, a velvet-like flower that originates in France (La Rose Noir is French for the black rose).

Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail (Image courtesy: Rolls-Royce)
Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail (Image courtesy: Rolls-Royce)

Price

The model has been given an eye-catching price tag of $30 million. In other words, a customer in India will have to spend more than 200 crore to get this car.

Colour

Black Baccara rose's petals have a dark pomegranate colour, which almost appears black in shade; in direct light, however, it appears red with shimmer. These two colours form the primary colour palette for the vehicle.

Design

A 2-seater Roadster, the La Rose Noire Droptail has a removable hardtop (made from carbon fiber and electrochromic glass). Itslow-slung roof and sleek exterior make it look like a ‘high-tech luxury yacht.’ Also, the vanes on the vehicle's Droptail bend towards the top of the radiator.

Rolls-Royce has dubbed this new design as a ‘templebrow overhang.’

Powertrain

Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V-12 engine with performance specs as in the ‘Ghost,’ also a production of the British auto giant.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
