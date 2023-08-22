Rolls-Royce presents La Rose Noire Droptail, world's most expensive car. It costs…

Rolls-Royce has debuted the La Rose Noire Droptail as the first of its four ‘Droptail’ commissions. The world's most expensive car, it is inspired by the Black Baccara rose, a velvet-like flower that originates in France (La Rose Noir is French for the black rose). Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail (Image courtesy: Rolls-Royce)

Price

The model has been given an eye-catching price tag of $30 million. In other words, a customer in India will have to spend more than ₹200 crore to get this car.

Colour

Black Baccara rose's petals have a dark pomegranate colour, which almost appears black in shade; in direct light, however, it appears red with shimmer. These two colours form the primary colour palette for the vehicle.

Design

A 2-seater Roadster, the La Rose Noire Droptail has a removable hardtop (made from carbon fiber and electrochromic glass). Itslow-slung roof and sleek exterior make it look like a ‘high-tech luxury yacht.’ Also, the vanes on the vehicle's Droptail bend towards the top of the radiator.

Rolls-Royce has dubbed this new design as a ‘templebrow overhang.’

Powertrain

Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V-12 engine with performance specs as in the ‘Ghost,’ also a production of the British auto giant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON