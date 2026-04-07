Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Prices & specifications compared
Despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable retro-themed motorcycle from the iconic OEM. This roadster is focused on city commuting and offers consumers an affordable option of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The neo-retro motorcycle has earned a lot of popularity in a short span of time.
Another widely popular motorcycle in India is the Yamaha XSR 155, which is a neo-retro motorcycle focusing on lightweight, high-revving liquid-cooled performance. The XSR155 is a lightweight, tech-forward motorcycle focused on performance and efficiency, while the Hunter 350 is a heavier, torquey machine designed for relaxed city cruising and retro charm.
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
Yamaha XSR 155
₹ 1.5 - 1.59 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
₹ 1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Both these two motorcycles are very different in terms of design and their target consumers. However, the price bracket of these two motorcycles puts them in competition, especially for those customers who emphasise pricing over functionality. However, if you have been considering both these two models for your next purchase, here is a quick comparison.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Price
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Price comparison
|Model
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Yamaha XSR 155
|Price (ex-showroom)
|₹137,640 - ₹169,804
|₹149,990 - ₹158,990
Interestingly, despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.
Both these two motorcycles are positioned very competitively with prices ranging around ₹1.50 lakh, which puts them in the same bracket.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Specification
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Specification comparison
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Yamaha XSR 155
|Engine
|349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled
|155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Transmission
|6-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|Power
|20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm
|18.14 bhp @ 10,000 rpm
|Torque
|27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
|0-100 kmph
|~ 11.66 seconds
|~ 15 seconds
|Front suspension
|Telescopic front fork
|Telescopic USD
|Rear suspension
|Twin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
|Swingarm
|Brakes
|300 mm (Front), 270 mm (Rear)
|282 mm (Front), 220 mm (Rear)
The two motorcycles might come priced in the same bracket, but they are very different when it comes to their target buyers and performance. The engine and key components are different. While the Hunter 350 is meant for sporty cruising, the XSR 155 is built for a different purpose.