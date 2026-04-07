Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Prices & specifications compared

    Despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 4:34 PM IST
    By Mainak Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable retro-themed motorcycle from the iconic OEM. This roadster is focused on city commuting and offers consumers an affordable option of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The neo-retro motorcycle has earned a lot of popularity in a short span of time.

    Despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.
    Despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.

    Another widely popular motorcycle in India is the Yamaha XSR 155, which is a neo-retro motorcycle focusing on lightweight, high-revving liquid-cooled performance. The XSR155 is a lightweight, tech-forward motorcycle focused on performance and efficiency, while the Hunter 350 is a heavier, torquey machine designed for relaxed city cruising and retro charm.

    Both these two motorcycles are very different in terms of design and their target consumers. However, the price bracket of these two motorcycles puts them in competition, especially for those customers who emphasise pricing over functionality. However, if you have been considering both these two models for your next purchase, here is a quick comparison.

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Price

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Price comparison
    ModelRoyal Enfield Hunter 350Yamaha XSR 155
    Price (ex-showroom) 137,640 - 169,804 149,990 - 158,990

    Interestingly, despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.

    Both these two motorcycles are positioned very competitively with prices ranging around 1.50 lakh, which puts them in the same bracket.

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Specification

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Specification comparison
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350Yamaha XSR 155
    Engine349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
    Transmission6-speed MT5-speed MT
    Power20.2 bhp @ 6,100 rpm18.14 bhp @ 10,000 rpm
    Torque27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
    0-100 kmph~ 11.66 seconds~ 15 seconds
    Front suspensionTelescopic front forkTelescopic USD
    Rear suspensionTwin shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadSwingarm
    Brakes300 mm (Front), 270 mm (Rear)282 mm (Front), 220 mm (Rear)

    The two motorcycles might come priced in the same bracket, but they are very different when it comes to their target buyers and performance. The engine and key components are different. While the Hunter 350 is meant for sporty cruising, the XSR 155 is built for a different purpose.

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Car Bike/Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Vs Yamaha XSR 155: Prices & Specifications Compared
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes