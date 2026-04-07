Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Prices & specifications compared

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable retro-themed motorcycle from the iconic OEM. This roadster is focused on city commuting and offers consumers an affordable option of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle. The neo-retro motorcycle has earned a lot of popularity in a short span of time. Despite being in different segments, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Yamaha XSR 155 are positioned in a similar price bracket.

Another widely popular motorcycle in India is the Yamaha XSR 155, which is a neo-retro motorcycle focusing on lightweight, high-revving liquid-cooled performance. The XSR155 is a lightweight, tech-forward motorcycle focused on performance and efficiency, while the Hunter 350 is a heavier, torquey machine designed for relaxed city cruising and retro charm.

Both these two motorcycles are very different in terms of design and their target consumers. However, the price bracket of these two motorcycles puts them in competition, especially for those customers who emphasise pricing over functionality. However, if you have been considering both these two models for your next purchase, here is a quick comparison.