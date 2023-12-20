Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput buy new 3.50 crore Mercedes Maybach. Check its features

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput pose with their brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.(Instagram)

On Tuesday, the official page of Mercedes Maybach India shared a picture of Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput on Instagram, where the couple were seen receiving the keys to their new car.

"The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury," Mercedes Maybach India shared on its official Instagram page.

Many other Bollywood stars own cars from the same brand. Here's more about the Mercedes Maybach GLS series:

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600: Top things to know