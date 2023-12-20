Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput buy new ₹3.50 crore Mercedes Maybach. Check its features
The Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 is the top model in the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS lineup.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput have bought a brand new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.
On Tuesday, the official page of Mercedes Maybach India shared a picture of Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput on Instagram, where the couple were seen receiving the keys to their new car.
"The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 joins @shahidkapoor's garage, not just as a magnificent addition, but as a reflection of his evolving luxury story. Where the S580 whispered elegance, the GLS 600 roars opulence. We take immense pride that Shahid chose Auto Hangar for this prestigious addition, a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in every drive. Here's to the fusion of power, prestige, and Auto Hangar's legacy of luxury," Mercedes Maybach India shared on its official Instagram page.
Many other Bollywood stars own cars from the same brand. Here's more about the Mercedes Maybach GLS series:
Mercedes Maybach GLS 600: Top things to know
- Its exterior includes a chrome grille with stylish vertical bars, the exclusive Maybach wheels and the fine, fully electric and illuminated running board.
- Mercedes offers the car in six colours: Brilliant Blue, Obsidian Black, Cavansite Blue, Selenite Silver, Emerald Green, Mojave Silver, Iridium Silver and Polar White (Non-Metallic).
- The car has a 3982 cc, 8 cylinders In V Shape, engine. Its top speed is 250 kmph.
- The car comes in an automatic transmission with 9 gears and a sport mode.
- Mercedes Maybach GLS can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.9 seconds
- With 5 doors, the car has a seating capacity of 5 people. Its fuel tank is 90 litres.
- Mercedes Maybach GLS comes with a panoramic sliding sunroof. It also has a multifunction sports steering wheel in Nappa leather with MAYBACH lettering.
- Mercedes Maybach GLS costs around ₹3.5 crore in India.