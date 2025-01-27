Skoda Kylaq deliveries commence today across India

Skoda India has commenced deliveries of its latest product in India, the Kylaq SUV. The Skoda Kylaq SUV comes as the brand's latest bet to grab a sizeable chunk of the sub-compact SUV segment, where it competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc. Available in four different trim choices, the Skoda Kyla SUV comes available in India at a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Kylaq rivals against Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV 3XO etc.

The Skoda Kylaq is the third passenger vehicle from the Czech manufacturer under its India 2.0 strategy after the Kushaq and Slavia. The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have helped the company cater to nearly 30 per cent of the Indian passenger vehicle market. With the launch of Kylaq, the carmaker intends to further extend its outreach and deepen its inroads in this segment. While the Kushaq and Skoda Slavia helped the brand establish its presence across the Tier-1 cities, the Kylaq will give the brand a big chance to come into the markets of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Skoda Kylaq: Key features

Skoda Kylaq SUV comes loaded with a host of features. The availability of the features depends on the variants. The top-end trim of the Skoda Kylaq SUV comes loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other features include automatic climate control, digital driver’s display, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless charger, TPMS, sunroof, and six airbags as standard.

Skoda Kylaq: Powertrain

Powering the Skoda Kylaq SUV is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This same engine works under the hood of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. The turbocharged petrol engine is capable of churning out 114 bhp peak power and 178 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the SUV gets a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a torque converter automatic unit on offer as well.