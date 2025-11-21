Suzuki Hayabusa gets a special edition with subtle updates. Will it come to India?

Suzuki has taken the wrap off the a special edition of Hayabusa for 2026 in the international market. The new and updated iteration of the iconic sportsbike Suzuki Hayabusa comes packing a plethora of subtle yet meaningful changes. The bike has been introduced in the international markets, and its India launch is not confirmed yet. The special edition of Suzuki Hayabusa has received a host of changes on the design, electronics, and rideability, but engine remains unchanged.

While the Suzuki Hayabusa special edition continues to be powered by the familiar 1,340 cc inline-four engine, which is capable of churning out 190 bhp peak power and 150 Nm of maximum torque, the updated version of bike has received a host of changes on the design, electronics, and rideability.

Suzuki Hayabusa special edition: Key changes Special Blue and White paint

3D Suzuki emblem

Special edition badging on fuel tank

Seat cowl

Revised selectable throttle maps for enhanced low-end torque

Refined cruise control system

Quicker take-offs through tweaked launch control system

A lighter and compact lithium-ion battery Prev Next

The Suzuki Hayabusa special edition is available at an approximate price of GBP 18,599 in the UK, which translates to approximately Rs. 21.55 lakh. While the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer hasn’t confirmed its India launch yet, if Suzuki Hayabusa's special edition iteration is introduced in the country, it is expected to cost slightly more than the current India-spec model, which is priced at ₹18.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

A special paint scheme has been introduced to the sportsbike. The two-wheeler giant has introduced a special edition of the iconic bike with a striking Blue and White paint scheme. Besides that other visual updates introduced to the Suzuki Hayabusa special edition includes a 3D brand emblem, special edition badging on the fuel tank and a seat cowl as standard.

Suzuki has revamped the selectable throttle maps of the bike to enhance its low-end torque generation capability. This results in stronger acceleration in everyday riding conditions, making the Suzuki Hayabusa much easier to handle in congested city traffic or while touring as well.

Another key change made to the Suzuki Hayabusa is the cruise control system, which has been refined. As compared to before, the cruise control system now stays active during the gear shifts, when rider uses the bi-directional quickshifter. Also, the auto OEM has tweaked the launch control system of the Hayabusa for quicker take offs.

The company has also updated the lithium-ion battery onboard the motorcycle by replacing it with a more compact and lightweight unit, which results in weight reduction, adding more improved handling for the rider.