Tata Harrier EV, Safari Stealth Edition debut at Auto Expo 2025: Key highlights

ByHT News Desk
Jan 20, 2025 10:14 PM IST

The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier EV gets a matte black treatment on the outside. Meanwhile, these models also sport an all-black interior theme.

Along with the Tata Sierra and the Harrier EV, the Indian automaker unveiled many new models at the Auto Expo 2025, including the Tata Harrier EV and the Safari Stealth edition. These special editions include a black exterior and revised interior. The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier EV gets a matte black treatment on the outside.

The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier EV gets a matte black treatment on the outside.
The Stealth Editions of Tata Safari and Harrier EV gets a matte black treatment on the outside.

The Safari's essential design components, such as the front grille and bumper, have also been painted black. The SUV boasts a 'Safari' lettering at the front while on the sides, it sports 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the Harrier EV has distinctive dual-tone alloy wheels. Besides these changes, in every other way, the models retain the standard versions' design elements, such as the linked LED lighting and silhouette.

(Also read: Tata Motors says making EVs become cheaper as battery prices fall)

Tata Safari and Harrier EV Stealth Editions: Features

While the Stealth Editions of the Tata Safari and Harrier EV feature an all-black interior, the general dashboard design remains same as the regular versions. The cabin of both the Harrier EV and Safari Stealth Edition feature a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10 inch digital instrument panel, a wireless charger, second-row sun shades, active climate controls with touch panel options, a JBL-tuned 10-speaker sound system, cooled seats in the first and second rows, a new drive selector design for automatic models, and dual-zone climate control.

In terms of safety, these SUVs have seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat tethers, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), three-point seatbelts with occupant reminders, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems.

(Also read: Tata Sierra SUV makes debut at Auto Expo 2025: First look)

Tata Safari and Harrier EV Stealth Editions: Specs

Both the Tata Safari Stealth Edition and Harrier EV stealth edition retain the same 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel engine, which produces 168 bhp with peak torque of 350 Nm, a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic will be offered. Fuel efficiency is expected to be at 16.30 kmpl for the former and 14.50 kmpl for the latter.

The dual-motor version of the Harrier EV delivers an impressive torque output of 520 Nm. Confer with Tata Motors, who have yet to divulge specific details about the EV's battery capacity, motor specifications, or range capabilities.

The special editions are likely to come at a price more than those of the standard models.Further, the Tata Safari is priced between 15.50 lakh and 27 lakh, and the Harrier EV is likely to be offered just above 30 lakh. The mentioned prices are ex-showroom.

