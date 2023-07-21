Home / Car Bike / Tata brings 2 new variants of Altroz, prices begin at 6.90 lakh

Tata brings 2 new variants of Altroz, prices begin at 6.90 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 21, 2023 05:49 PM IST

The newly-launched trims have been named XM and XM(S), with the latter priced at ₹7.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors has introduced two new variants of its Altroz hatchback. Named XM and XM(S), the two have been placed between the XE and XM+ trims.

The Tata Altroz XM and XM(S) add more value additions to the hatchback. (HTAuto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Price

XM(S) is the costlier of the two, and comes for 7.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The XM variant, on the other hand, is available for 6.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features

On the features front, Altroz XM is equipped with steering-mounted controls, height adjustable driver's seat, electrically adjustable and foldable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), and 16-inch wheels with a cover.

Altroz XM(S), on the other hand, gets each of the aforementioned features, in addition to an electric sunroof. Also, the automaker announced that each trim of the hatchback, including the two new ones, now have all four power windows, as well as remote keyless entry as standard on the car's manual petrol variants.

Powertrain

The new models are powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 88PS of maximum power and 115Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Rivals

In its segment, Altroz competes against rivals such as Baleno (Maruti Suzuki), Glanza (Toyota) and i20 (Hyundai).

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

