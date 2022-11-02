Tata Motors discontinues 6 variants of this SUV. Details here

According to a report, Tata Motors has discontinued as many as 6 variants of its Nexon SUV. The discontinued variants are XZ, XZA, XZ+ (O), XZA+ (O), XZ+ (O) Dark, and XZA+ (O) Dark. However, the car is still available in more than 60 variants, including petrol and diesel versions in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Among the discarded variants, XZ and XZ+ (O) were mid-spec variants in Nexon's line-up, and were discontinued due to the introduction of newer and higher-spec variants such as XZ+ (HS), XZ+ (L), and XZ+ (P), the report said.

Also, as per HT's sister website Live Hindustan, the automobile manufacturer is planning to change the generation of this compact SUV. The new generation Nexon, said Live Hindustan, will be developed on the Agile Light and Flexible Architecture (ALFA), instead of its existing platform.

Tata Nexon SUV

As its powertrain, the car gets 2 engine options: 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre turbo diesel. While the former generates 120bhp maximum power and 170Nm peak torque, the latter produces maximum power of 110bhp and peak torque of 260Nm. Also, both engines are fitted with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox.

Meanwhile, it has features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital LCD instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), cornering fog lamp, electric sunroof etc.

Nexon is available in the price range of ₹7.6 lakh to ₹14.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

