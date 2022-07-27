Home / Car Bike / Tata Motors loss widens to 4,951 crore in April-June
Tata Motors loss widens to 4,951 crore in April-June

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of 4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>181 crore.(Reuters photo)
On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of 181 crore.(Reuters photo)
Published on Jul 27, 2022 05:48 PM IST
PTI |

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of 4,951 crore in the quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of 4,450 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at 71,935 crore as against 66,406 crore in the year-ago period, the company added.

On a standalone basis, Tata Motors reported a net loss of 181 crore, putting up a better performance from a net loss of 1,321 crore in the year-ago period.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 14,874 crore as against 6,577 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

tata motors news
