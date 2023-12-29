Tata Motors unveils near-production version of Harrier EV. The range is….

Tata Motors unveiled the near-production version of the Harrier EV at Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi earlier this year. A recent image on the website offers a glimpse into the potential range of this upcoming electric SUV, expected to launch in 2024. Tata Harrier EV(Tata Motors)

The Tata Harrier EV claims an impressive 500km range on a full charge, surpassing the long-range variant of the Nexon EV, which boasts a 465km range.

The revealed instrument console image showcases charging assistance, displaying the Harrier EV at 80 per cent charge with a visible range of 400km. Speculation suggests a potential 100km increase in range with the remaining 20 per cent charge. If achieved, this would make the Harrier EV Tata's long-distance SUV on a single charge, reported Live Hindustan.

This year's showcase provided insights into the Harrier EV's features, including triangular headlamp surrounds, a new grille tailored for EV, redesigned alloy wheels, fresh LED taillights, and front and rear LED light bars. The instrument console may incorporate a temperature gauge, mobile connectivity, music controls, notifications, and home and search icons.

Internally, the Harrier EV is anticipated to feature a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a fully digital colour instrument cluster, an electric parking brake with auto-hold, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, drive mode selection, and a new gear dial.

The specific battery pack details remain undisclosed and customers are eagerly waiting for Tata Motors to disclose the full specifications.

In other news, global EV giant Tesla is set to establish its first factory in India and announcement can be made as early as first half of this month.

This will pose a tough challenge for Tata Motors, which holds the top spot as the leading electric car manufacturer in India, with its Nexon EV.