This popular Tata SUV now comes with ADAS

Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon will now be offered with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features starting at ₹13.53 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, the homegrown carmaker is working to keep one of its bestselling SUVs up-to-date. The manufacturer recently also introduced this feature on the EV counterpart of the SUV, the Nexon EV. Get Launch Updates on Tata Sierra Notify me Notify me The Tata Nexon is now offered with ADAS starting at ₹ 13.53 lakh.

Although the Nexon has already attained a 5-star safety score at Global and Bharat NCAP, the new ADAS suite will improve the safety quotient of the car further. However, this ADAS functionality of the Tata Nexon will be limited to the PS DCA trim level only.

What features are offered with the new ADAS suite on the Tata Nexon?

The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite in the Tata Nexon is a Level 2 system, offering several active safety features designed to enhance driver awareness and vehicle control.

Key features include:

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): Detects and displays important road signs for the driver.

High Beam Assist (HBA): Automatically adjusts headlight intensity for optimal visibility without dazzling oncoming traffic.

Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Alerts the driver of potential collisions with pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicles.

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): Automatically applies the brakes if a pedestrian, cyclist, or vehicle is detected and the driver doesn’t react in time.

Lane Centring System (LCS): Helps keep the vehicle centred within its lane.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW): Warns the driver if the vehicle unintentionally drifts out of its lane.

Lane Keep Assist (LKA): Provides gentle steering corrections to help maintain lane discipline.

What's the pricing for the new variants?

Staying true to Tata’s multi-fuel strategy, the Nexon Red #DARK Edition is offered across petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains. The ADAS-equipped variants are available primarily with the petrol DCA (dual-clutch automatic) transmission.

Below is the updated pricing for the newly introduced variants (ex-showroom):

Variant Powertrain Transmission ADAS Price (in ₹ Lakh) Fearless + PS DCA ADAS Petrol DCA Yes 13.53 Red #DARK Petrol MT Petrol Manual No 12.44 Red #DARK Petrol DCA ADAS Petrol DCA Yes 13.81 Red #DARK CNG MT CNG Manual No 13.36 Red #DARK Diesel MT Diesel Manual No 13.52 Red #DARK Diesel AMT Diesel AMT No 14.15 View All Prev Next

A new Red #DARK Edition joins the range

Alongside the ADAS upgrade, Tata Motors has introduced the Nexon Red #DARK Edition to mark its milestone as India’s best-selling car in September 2025. The special edition sports an Atlas Black exterior with red accents, a piano black grille, and blacked-out roof rails and skid plates.

Inside, it features a Granite Black cabin with red highlights, ventilated red leatherette seats with diamond quilting, #DARK-embroidered headrests, and premium soft-touch materials. Red accents on the dashboard and a rear sunshade add to the cabin’s sporty, upscale appeal.What are the engine options offered on the Tata Nexon?

The available engine options remain unchanged:

There is a 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel. The 1,200 cc petrol engine delivers 86.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of torque between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm.

This engine also comes with a CNG variant, which in CNG mode produces 72.5 bhp at 5,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 3,000 rpm.

Conversely, the 1.5-litre engine generates 83.3 bhp at 3,750 rpm and 260 Nm of torque from 1,500 to 2,750 rpm.

What are some of the highlight features of Tata Nexon?

Some highlight features of the Tata Nexon include a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, a new 10.25-inch infotainment display, 9 JBL speakers with a subwoofer and 7-speed DCA with e-Shifter and paddle shifters.

What are the dimensions and boot space of the Tata Nexon?