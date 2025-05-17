Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV and Curvv EV get benefits of up to 1.86 lakh

Tata.ev, the electric vehicle segment of Tata Motors, has revealed discounts reaching up to ₹1.86 lakh on its electric vehicle lineup, which includes the Tata Curvv EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Tiago EV. This promotional offer is part of the festivities commemorating the achievement of exceeding 2,00,000 electric vehicle sales. View Personalised Offers on Tata Tiago EV Check Offers Tata Motors currently has the largest EV portfolio in the Indian market.

The automobile manufacturer is providing exchange incentives of up to ₹50,000, in addition to a complimentary home charger with installation. Customers will also receive six months of free charging, which is exclusively available on Tata power chargers for the Curvv.ev and Nexon.ev models. Furthermore, options for zero down payment and full on-road financing are also offered.

Furthermore, exclusive upgrade benefits are offered to Tata ev owners, Tata Motors passenger vehicle owners, and employees of the Tata Group. This offer is also available via the GeM, CSD, and KPKB platforms, thereby providing additional opportunities for customers to benefit from these unique promotions.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is currently available with incentives reaching up to ₹1.41 lakh. It stands as one of the leading electric vehicles in the Indian market, offering two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 30 kWh. Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV with the 45 kWh battery can cover a distance of up to 489 kilometres on a single charge.

Additionally, it can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes using a 60 kW fast charger. On the other hand, the Nexon EV MR features a 30 kWh battery pack with a stated range of 275 km, requiring 56 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent. The pricing for the Nexon EV begins at ₹12.49 lakh and can reach up to ₹17.19 lakh for the Red Dark Edition, ex-showroom.

Tata Punch EV

The Tata Punch EV is eligible for incentives totaling up to ₹1.20 lakh. It is offered at a price range of ₹9.99 lakh to ₹14.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle is available with two battery pack options: a 25 kWh and a 35 kWh. The version equipped with the 25 kWh battery delivers a peak power of 80 bhp and a maximum torque of 114 Nm.

In contrast, the Long Range variant features a more robust motor that produces 120 bhp of peak power and 190 Nm of maximum torque. The Punch EV is capable of achieving a range of up to 365 kilometers on a single charge.

Tata Tiago EV

The Tata Tiago EV is currently among the most economical electric vehicles available in the country, offering incentives totaling up to ₹1.30 lakh. The recently updated Tata Tiago EV is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The XE MR and XT MR variants are priced at ₹7.99 lakh and ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. This electric hatchback is equipped with a 19.2 kWh battery pack, which provides a range of up to 315 km on a full charge.

Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is currently available with incentives amounting to ₹1.71 lakh. As the newest addition to the Tata.ev lineup, it was introduced in September 2024. The pricing for the Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.49 lakh and can reach up to ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Dark Edition variant.

This model is built on the automaker's Acti.ev platform, which also supports the new Punch EV. The SUV offers two battery pack choices: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The 45 kWh variant provides a range of 502 km, while the 55 kWh version extends the range to 585 km on a single charge. The 45 kWh variant is equipped with a smaller motor producing 110 kW (147 bhp), whereas the 55 kWh variant generates 123 kW (165 bhp). Both configurations deliver a peak torque of 215 Nm.