Tata Nexon facelift to launch in August, major updates expected: Reports

Tata Motors is all set to launch a facelift version of its popular Nexon SUV, and if reports are to be believed, the domestic automaker will launch Nexon facelift by August. Not just that, the model, according to reports, will feature a host of updates. A File photo of Tata's Nexon SUV (Used only for representation)

Nexon facelift was recently spotted undergoing a test run (believed to be Pune) and may be heavily inspired by the ‘Curvve’ concept, which was unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo in January.

Nexon facelift: Expected updates (design)

As per the reports, in terms of design, the facelift gets a grille with twin-part design replete with diamond-shaped inserts in the lower half. Above the grille, there will be a full-width LED light bar, connecting the two headlamps. The side profile, however, will be largely the same, expect for a new design for the alloy wheels.

Nexon facelift: Expected updates (interior)/Features

Inside the cabin, meanwhile, the dashboard design may be tweaked to feature the new 10.25-inch touchscreen. In terms of features, it may get a bigger sunroof, cooled seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS (in higher-end variants), and more.

Nexon facelift: Powertrain

This latest model of the SUV is likely to be powered by the all-new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates maximum power of 125 hp and peak torque of 225 Nm. In comparison, the engine in the current models generates maximum power and peak torque of 120 hp and 170 Nm respectively.

