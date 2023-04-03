Home / Car Bike / Tata Nexon facelift to launch in August, major updates expected: Reports

Tata Nexon facelift to launch in August, major updates expected: Reports

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2023 04:47 PM IST

The model was recently spotted undergoing a test run.

Tata Motors is all set to launch a facelift version of its popular Nexon SUV, and if reports are to be believed, the domestic automaker will launch Nexon facelift by August. Not just that, the model, according to reports, will feature a host of updates.

A File photo of Tata's Nexon SUV (Used only for representation)
A File photo of Tata's Nexon SUV (Used only for representation)

Nexon facelift was recently spotted undergoing a test run (believed to be Pune) and may be heavily inspired by the ‘Curvve’ concept, which was unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo in January.

Nexon facelift: Expected updates (design)

As per the reports, in terms of design, the facelift gets a grille with twin-part design replete with diamond-shaped inserts in the lower half. Above the grille, there will be a full-width LED light bar, connecting the two headlamps. The side profile, however, will be largely the same, expect for a new design for the alloy wheels.

Nexon facelift: Expected updates (interior)/Features

Inside the cabin, meanwhile, the dashboard design may be tweaked to feature the new 10.25-inch touchscreen. In terms of features, it may get a bigger sunroof, cooled seats, 360-degree camera, ADAS (in higher-end variants), and more.

Nexon facelift: Powertrain

This latest model of the SUV is likely to be powered by the all-new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates maximum power of 125 hp and peak torque of 225 Nm. In comparison, the engine in the current models generates maximum power and peak torque of 120 hp and 170 Nm respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata motors news tata motors update tata motors price august + 1 more
tata motors news tata motors update tata motors price august
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out