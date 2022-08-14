Tata Nexon 'most sold compact SUV' in July. Check full list here

Tata Motors Nexon has emerged as the most sold compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) in July with 14,214 units sold, leading to annual growth of 38 per cent, as per a report by Live Hindustan. Apart from being the most sold compact SUV, Nexon has also emerged as the best-selling SUV in the country.

According to Tata Motors' website, Nexon starts at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹13.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is available in a range of models in petrol XM, XE, XZ+ and XZA+ among others.

The Live Hindustan report further highlighted that the second most sold compact SUV in India in July was Hyundai's Venue, which sold 12,000 units. Another car by Tata Motors- Punch, grabbed the third position with a sale of more than 11,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki's Brezza was at the fourth position in the list while Kia Sonet was at the fifth position as it saw a 6 per cent decline in sales.

With a sale of 6,724 units, Toyota Urban Cruiser was the sixth most sold compact SUV in the country in July. Mahindra XUV300 has been ranked seventh.

Mahindra Thar stood at the eighth position with 3,616 units sold and a growth of 13%, the Live Hindustan report added.

The ninth and the tenth positions were taken by Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Two of Tata's compact SUVs- Nexon and Punch - are part of this list. In July, the company reported a 51.12 per cent increase in total sales at 81,790 units, driven by the strong performance of its passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

The total domestic sales of Tata Motors were at 78,978 units in July compared to 51,981 units in July 2021. The sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market stood at 47,505 units as compared to 30,185 units in the year-ago month, up 57 per cent.