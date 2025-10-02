5 most affordable cars with turbo engines in India
The XUV 3XO from Mahindra is the most affordable car to come with a turbo petrol engine in India.
Turbo-petrol engines have become increasingly popular in India for offering strong performance without compromising too much on efficiency. Earlier reserved for premium models, turbocharged cars are now available at entry-level prices, giving buyers more excitement and value. Here’s a look at the five most affordable turbo cars you can buy in India, complete with engine specs, prices, and highlights.
|Model
|Starting ex-showroom price
|Engine
|Power
|Torque
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|₹7.28 lakh
|1.2-litre
|110 PS
|200 Nm
|Tata Nexon
|₹7.32 lakh
|1.2-litre
|118 PS
|170 Nm
|Skoda Kylaq
|₹7.55 lakh
|1.0-litre
|115 PS
|178 Nm
|Nissan Magnite
|₹8.58 lakh
|1.0-litre
|100 PS
|160 Nm
|Renault Kiger
|₹9.15 lakh
|1.0-litre
|100 PS
|160 Nm
1. Mahindra XUV 3XO – ₹7.28 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.2L Turbo-petrol
Power/Torque: 110 PS / 200 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed MT
Mahindra’s compact SUV leads the list in affordability. With a punchy 1.2L turbo engine, the XUV 3XO combines strong performance with rugged design and safety tech. It’s a solid pick if you want a balance of practicality and power on a budget.
2. Tata Nexon – ₹7.32 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.2L Turbo-petrol
Power/Torque: 118 PS / 170 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed MT / AMT
The Nexon remains one of India’s safest compact SUVs with its 5-star crash rating. Its turbocharged petrol engine offers excellent drivability, while the wide variant spread ensures buyers can pick a trim suited to their budget. It also comes loaded with a lot of safety features.
3. Skoda Kylaq – ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.0L TSI Turbo-petrol
Power/Torque: 115 PS / 178 Nm
Transmission: 6-speed MT
Skoda’s newest compact SUV undercuts many rivals with a turbo engine offered right from the base Classic variant. It is also the most affordable car that Skoda offers in the Indian market, and it shares its underpinnings with its elder sibling, the Kushaq. While features are minimal in the entry trim, the Kylaq delivers solid build quality, a premium badge, engaging driving dynamics and a decent list of safety features.
4. Nissan Magnite – ₹8.58 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.0L Turbo-petrol
Power/Torque: 100 PS / 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)
Transmission: 5-speed MT / CVT
The Magnite is well-known for making turbo power accessible. It pairs its peppy motor with a modern design and a long list of features. The Turbo variants are available starting from the N Connecta trim onwards. The CVT option is an added advantage for city buyers who prefer convenience.
5. Renault Kiger – ₹9.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
Engine: 1.0L Turbo-petrol
Power/Torque: 100 PS / 160 Nm
Transmission: 5-speed MT / CVT
The Renault Kiger shares its platform with the Magnite but brings a more expressive design and Renault’s wider service reach. Renault offers the turbo petrol engine from the Emotion variant onwards. Spacious interiors, a digital cluster, and multiple gearbox choices make it appealing to young buyers.
Final Word
If your top priority is the lowest price, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ( ₹7.28 lakh) edges out as the cheapest turbo car today, followed closely by the Tata Nexon ( ₹7.31 lakh). However, those seeking a European driving experience at an affordable price should look at the Skoda Kylaq. The Magnite and Kiger continue to offer style and practicality with turbo power, though they sit slightly higher in price.