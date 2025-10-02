5 most affordable cars with turbo engines in India

Turbo-petrol engines have become increasingly popular in India for offering strong performance without compromising too much on efficiency. Earlier reserved for premium models, turbocharged cars are now available at entry-level prices, giving buyers more excitement and value. Here’s a look at the five most affordable turbo cars you can buy in India, complete with engine specs, prices, and highlights. Turbo petrol engines are slowly becoming popular in the Indian market.

Model Starting ex-showroom price Engine Power Torque Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹ 7.28 lakh 1.2-litre 110 PS 200 Nm Tata Nexon ₹ 7.32 lakh 1.2-litre 118 PS 170 Nm Skoda Kylaq ₹ 7.55 lakh 1.0-litre 115 PS 178 Nm Nissan Magnite ₹ 8.58 lakh 1.0-litre 100 PS 160 Nm Renault Kiger ₹ 9.15 lakh 1.0-litre 100 PS 160 Nm View All Prev Next

1. Mahindra XUV 3XO – ₹ 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV 3XO comes with a turbo petrol engine as standard.

Engine: 1.2L Turbo-petrol

Power/Torque: 110 PS / 200 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed MT

Mahindra’s compact SUV leads the list in affordability. With a punchy 1.2L turbo engine, the XUV 3XO combines strong performance with rugged design and safety tech. It’s a solid pick if you want a balance of practicality and power on a budget.

2. Tata Nexon – ₹ 7.32 lakh (ex-showroom)

Just like the XUV 3XO, the Nexon also comes with a turbo petrol engine as standard.

Engine: 1.2L Turbo-petrol

Power/Torque: 118 PS / 170 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed MT / AMT

The Nexon remains one of India’s safest compact SUVs with its 5-star crash rating. Its turbocharged petrol engine offers excellent drivability, while the wide variant spread ensures buyers can pick a trim suited to their budget. It also comes loaded with a lot of safety features.

3. Skoda Kylaq – ₹ 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kylaq is the first-ever sub-four-meter SUV from Skoda in India and it shares its engine with the Kushaq.

Engine: 1.0L TSI Turbo-petrol

Power/Torque: 115 PS / 178 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed MT

Skoda’s newest compact SUV undercuts many rivals with a turbo engine offered right from the base Classic variant. It is also the most affordable car that Skoda offers in the Indian market, and it shares its underpinnings with its elder sibling, the Kushaq. While features are minimal in the entry trim, the Kylaq delivers solid build quality, a premium badge, engaging driving dynamics and a decent list of safety features.

4. Nissan Magnite – ₹ 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom)

Magnite is offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine and a turbo petrol engine.

Engine: 1.0L Turbo-petrol

Power/Torque: 100 PS / 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

Transmission: 5-speed MT / CVT

The Magnite is well-known for making turbo power accessible. It pairs its peppy motor with a modern design and a long list of features. The Turbo variants are available starting from the N Connecta trim onwards. The CVT option is an added advantage for city buyers who prefer convenience.

5. Renault Kiger – ₹ 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Renault Kiger shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnite. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)

Engine: 1.0L Turbo-petrol

Power/Torque: 100 PS / 160 Nm

Transmission: 5-speed MT / CVT

The Renault Kiger shares its platform with the Magnite but brings a more expressive design and Renault’s wider service reach. Renault offers the turbo petrol engine from the Emotion variant onwards. Spacious interiors, a digital cluster, and multiple gearbox choices make it appealing to young buyers.

Final Word

If your top priority is the lowest price, the Mahindra XUV 3XO ( ₹7.28 lakh) edges out as the cheapest turbo car today, followed closely by the Tata Nexon ( ₹7.31 lakh). However, those seeking a European driving experience at an affordable price should look at the Skoda Kylaq. The Magnite and Kiger continue to offer style and practicality with turbo power, though they sit slightly higher in price.