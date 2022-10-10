Home / Car Bike / Tata opens bookings for Tiago EV: Check how to order your unit online

Tata opens bookings for Tiago EV: Check how to order your unit online

car bike
Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:54 PM IST

The affordable electric hatchback was launched on September 28, and bookings opened at noon on Monday as scheduled.

Tiago EV was launched on September 28
Tiago EV was launched on September 28
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bookings for Tata Motors' recently-launched Tiago electric car opened at noon on Monday as scheduled. The electric hatchback, which arrived on September 28, has a starting price of 8.49 lakh going all the way up to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV launched in India. Check price, specifications

Those interested can book their Tiago EV unit online or at any authorised Tata Motors dealership in the country. Here's how to make your booking online:

(1.) Visit the link tiagoev.tatamotors.com.

(2.) Once there, click on ‘Book Now.’

(3.) You will be redirected to a new tab.

(4.) There, select your variant, its charger option, colour, and click on ‘Book Now’ again.

(5.) Next, enter your personal details and answer the questions asked on screen.

(6.) Finally, click on ‘Proceed to Payment’ and book your order.

Things to note

You can book your car by paying a token amount of 21,000. Also, introductory prices are available only on the first 10,000 units booked online; of these, 2,000 units are reserved for those who already own a Tata electric car. Additionally, customers test drives will commence in second half of December, and deliveries in January 2023.

Tata's Tiago EV

It is available in 4 broad variants: XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech Lux. While XE costs 8.49 lakh, XT (19.2KWh battery) and XT (24KWh battery) costs 9.09 lakh and 9.99 lakh respectively. XZ Plus (3.3 KV AC charging) is priced at 10.79 lakh and XZ Plus (7.2 KV AC charging) at 11.29 lakh. Similarly, XZ Plus Tech Lux (3.3 KV AC) can be bought for 11.29 lakh, while the 7.2 KV AC model, at 11.49 lakh, is the costliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tata motors
tata motors

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out