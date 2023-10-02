Tata Punch e-SUV to have four variants, 12 lakh starting price: Report

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch an electric version of its Punch SUV, and the upcoming model – expected to debut in October or November – will be the homegrown carmaker's fourth EV (after Nexon, Tiago and Tigor). A test mule of Tata's Punch EV (HT Auto)

In recent days, the EV has been spotted undertaking test runs. Now, a report has emerged with a variant list and starting prices of the respective expected trims.

Punch EV: Expected variants and prices

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, which cited a v3cars report, the e-SUV will be offered in four variants; each will cost ₹4.5 lakh more than the corresponding ICE trim.

Variant Starting price (Petrol AMT; ex-showroom) Starting price (EV trims; ex-showroom) Difference Adventure ₹ 7.50 lakh ₹ 12 lakh ₹ 4.50 lakh Accomplished ₹ 8.35 lakh ₹ 12.85 lakh ₹ 4.50 lakh Creative ₹ 9.35 lakh ₹ 13.85 lakh ₹ 4.50 lakh Creative Flagship ₹ 10.10 lakh ₹ 14.60 lakh ₹ 4.50 lakh

Punch EV: Expected features

As per Live Hindustan, Tata Motors will offer Punch EV with a 10.2-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment system. Additional features could include an electric sunroof, a 2-spoke steering wheel, redesigned instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and more.

Punch EV: Powertrain

The powertrain could be the same as the one in Tiago EV, which is powered by a 74bhp motor (19.2kWh battery pack) with the option of a 61bhp motor (24kWh battery pack). This powertrain gives a range of around 300km.

Punch EV: Rivals

Upon launch, its primary competitors will be C3 (Citroen) and Comet (MG).

